Several years ago, I finally developed a green thumb. After multiple years of failed outdoor container plantings, I was able to pick flowers that would not only thrive in the mostly sunny conditions of my porch, but didn’t need too much attention.
The next summer, I developed allergies to flowers. More precisely, to flower pollen. And not the kind that results in sneezing that can be easily remedied. No, my allergic reaction was manifested through my eyes, developing gooey matter that would dry and result in my eyelashes and eyelids sticking to one another.
Just my luck, that I’d finally found my gardening groove only to have my body start to have a sudden reaction to pollen.
But, after that first summer of no plants, my mom introduced me to the wonders of succulents (aka non-flowering greenery).
For the past three or four years, I have a set of small indoor planters named Betty and Wilma (ceramic dinosaurs) that offer me a bit of live greenery. It livens my place up a bit. And because succulents are nearly indestructible, I still have the same original plants.
About a month ago, I decided that it might be time to expand on my indoor plants. Sure, having the greenery is great, but I missed the colorful blossoms that used to fill my outdoor containers. So, I did what I normally do when I want to find information — I searched online for succulents that aren’t the color green.
I was overwhelmed by the number of succulents that exist: countless species with vast varieties. And I thought picking out flowers was slightly stressful. Plus, every site seemed to have an opinion on the easiest to care for colorful pollen-free plants.
Thankfully, I have plenty of time to sort through all of this information, since the pandemic (and less than stellar weather) has me spending a lot of time at home and willing to take in a few hours scrolling through the internet.
I narrowed my succulent search down to Echerveria, which can come in a variety of colors and are apparently indestructible — or at least very hardy since they are native to semi-desert regions of Central America.
I haven’t put in an order for any new plants, mainly because I still have to narrow down what varieties I want. I don’t want to overwhelm my apartment with greenery, plus I only have a few windows so access to sunlight is limited to one room.
Also, with new plants comes the need for more planters and if there are a lot of succulents to choose from, there are at least three times as many planters to choose from. I foresee my foray into indoor gardening is going to be a bit more extensive than I originally anticipated. But, a bit of greenery will do me good.
