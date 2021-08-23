At the Aug. 19 Dane County Board meeting I was sworn in as the newest member representing the 20th supervisory district. I am both humbled and honored to serve in this capacity. However, my excitement for being newly elected was quickly met with dismay as I read the following in the newspaper Aug. 17.
"Effective on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 12:01am, Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing a Face Covering Emergency Order PDF, which requires that everyone age 2 and older wear a face covering or mask when in any enclosed building where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present. Face coverings are also required while driving or riding in any form of public transportation. This requirement applies to all of Dane County and will expire on September 16, 2021."
While I was hoping to mostly be a fly on the wall during my first board meeting, I cannot in good conscience sit back and allow such a mandate to go into effect without expressing my thoughts. I am opposed to this new mandate, and I want to take a few minutes to explain why.
1.) I do not believe this order is Constitutional. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) just recently filed an emergency petition with the WI Supreme Court stating that the Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County has overstepped her authority.
2.) Public Health Madison & Dane County has not shared with me the scientific data supporting this decision. I have asked, and so far not received, the scientific evidence that led Public Health Madison & Dane County to the conclusion that masking is an effective way to stop the spread of COVID 19.
3.) Public Health Madison & Dane County has not shared with me any information regarding any public outreach regarding this matter. As far as I can tell, this decision was made with little to no public input.
4.) We the people have the right to be governed by those we elect. This mandate was created by an unelected government employee and was not reviewed or voted on by elected officials. This is not good government and certainly not what our founding fathers had in mind when they thoughtfully crafted the Constitution.
With that in mind, I have drafted a resolution that I introduced at the Aug. 19 Dane County Board meeting asking the Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County to withdraw her mandate until a public hearing is held and the issue is presented and voted on by the County Board.
What do you think about this? Please feel free to reach out and share your thoughts with me.