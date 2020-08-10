Since I was first elected to represent the 38th Assembly District in the 2018 election, I have prided myself on offering constituents accessible, approachable government. It is not unusual for those who disagree with me to visit my office to share their concerns. I am continually out in the various communities o f the district, at public events, and visiting businesses to hear what is on people’s minds.
Therefore, it is no surprise that I had a phone conversation in July with a constituent who had moved from Lake Mills to the Village of Lac La Belle about the issue of ‘Fair Maps.’ I told her that I did not necessarily oppose them but that I did have some concerns. While it sounds like a quick, simple fix to the accusations of gerrymandering (limiting the power of one political party by the method of redistricting), it is not as simple as proponents would have you believe.
My first concern is the creation of another ‘non-partisan’ or ‘bipartisan’ board of unelected officials who are unaccountable to the taxpayers and voters. We have continually seen such a debacle with Wisconsin’s elections and ethics commissions. Secondly, I have grave concerns about how minority communities would be divided up in such plans as the ultimate goal of ‘Fair Maps’ is to create equal numbers of people with opposing views in each legislative district. This would mean dividing up Milwaukee and Madison minority communities like pizzas, which would poorly represent their neighborhoods and concerns. Third, I think that we are kidding ourselves if we believe that we can create a ‘non-partisan’ commission. Anyone with eyes to see today’s tense political climate knows that one side always has the upper hand in such commissions, thus, making them anything but impartial. Again, look no further than the current Wisconsin Election Commission for reference.
Wisconsinites can feel good that we presently have a policy in place to combat gerrymandering, and that process will definitely be in play with a Democrat Governor in office at the same time we have a Republican majority in the Legislature. Should the governor veto the coming maps as drawn by the legislature, the process will then fall to our State Supreme Court, which is fairly and evenly split.
Rather than being concerned about gerrymandering, I believe more Wisconsinites share my concern s about term limits in government. I was proud to share with constituent inquiring about ‘Fair Maps’ that I was one of the co-authors of AJR 86 this legislative session, limiting the number of terms permitted for members of the state legislature and constitutional officers. I believe this would give taxpayers far better service from their government and keep community members much more engaged.
Sadly, this constituent and those in her camp failed to share any of these details in their scathing criticism sent into local newspapers. I urge Wisconsinites to find out ALL of the facts , to get the complete truth from candidates this election season as biased letters to the editor can conveniently leave out details like those I have laid out for readers today.
