You may know the story of the old woman who swallowed the fly and then proceeded to consume entire animals to prevent her own demise. Or maybe you are more familiar with what happens when you give a moose a muffin –- the kitchen will inevitably be destroyed by the animal’s antics.
In either case, it is one small action that snowballs into more actions.
That’s a bit how I felt this last weekend when I went to buy new sheets.
I had to toss my old flannel sheets earlier this year after a large tear formed in the fitted sheet. I’m talking an orange-sized hole that my foot could get tangled in, not some small tear that I could ignore.
There was a bedding sale I could take advantage of where flannel sheets were up to 50% off. Maybe the store knew cold weather was coming and there would be a rush on flannel sheets and fluffy blankets. As I scrolled through the online options, I realized the pattern I really wanted was out of stock online. But, maybe those flannel sheets would be in stock at a nearby store. And if not, there would still be other styles to choose from.
Unfortunately, the sheets I wanted were not in stock, but I found another set that would work. Then, I saw there were fleece sheets.
Folks, I didn’t know fleece sheets even existed. And it’s one of those situations of you don’t know to look for something if you don’t know it actually exists.
While the flannel sheets were stamped with the word “warmer,” the fleece sheets were marked “warmest.” As someone who is consistently cold during the winter but tries to keep the electric bill down by keeping the heat set on low, anything that can help keep me toasty is greatly appreciated. Plus, with fleece sheets, maybe I wouldn’t need to run my heated mattress pad because, while it’s completely safe, the tiny nervous voice in my head likes to prod me with “but what if it starts on fire while you are sleeping on it?” And if I can’t turn that voice off, I unplug the heated covering. Plus, fleece sheets don’t need electricity to function.
After grabbing a set of flannel and fleece sheets, I decided that while I was at the store, I should really see if I could find my nephew a present since his birthday is about three weeks away. I tried to inventory what my nephew already had in terms of toys, which lead my brain to a tangent about the Fischer-Price Little People and why the Little People were so big compared to the ones I played with when I was younger.
I picked out a gift and realized I might as well try to get some Christmas shopping done for my niece and nephew. I also realized I should have grabbed a cart or at least a shopping basket. I thumbed through the racks of clothing for long-sleeve shirts and pants before finding a few things to buy. And I couldn’t resist buying a baby toy for my niece.
My arms were loaded as I headed to the check out desk. You would have thought I was done.
With new sheets, I thought, why not add some new bath towels. After making my purchases I went home to shop for towels online. I added a handful to my virtual cart and thought about my shower curtain. And my regular curtains. Those too had been the same for several years. Thankfully, before I could scroll for new curtains I realized I hadn’t even put the new flannel sheets on my bed. After all, I wouldn’t have gone shopping for anything else without the need to keep my bed warm.
I suppose, just like the old lady and the moose, in the end, it all came back to the start.
