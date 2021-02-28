February may be the shortest month of the year with only 28 days, but for some reason it always seems like the longest. Even though time seems to be passing faster than usual in the last several months, this month has just seemed to slog along.
I decided to hit up Google to determine if there is some scientific or psychological reasoning behind why February seems to be such a drawn-out 28 days. I didn’t find much in terms of why this month goes so slowly. There are reports that people tend to feel more depressed in January and February, which can make both months seem to be longer than the rest.
There was something written up about how February is supposed to be an unlucky month due to having only 28 days, it mentioned how the Romans thought months ending in even numbers were bad and the calendar they created had each month lasting 29 or 31 days but one month had to be stuck with an even number of days.
As I pondered why February seemed to move slowly, I came up with a few reasons that could explain why 28 days can feel like a quarter-of-an-eternity.
1. I’m done with winter. Getting snow in December and January is fine, but by February, every extra inch must add three hours to the day. Also, while we’ve been fortunate to have relatively mild temperatures in December and January, the cold snaps in February are very unwelcome. I am ready for 40 degree days.
2. No paid holidays. There are some professions where President’s Day is a paid holiday but for most of us, it will be several months before we get a paid holiday. After three consecutive months of national holidays, February is the start of a long-stretch of no paid holiday months.
3. Cabin fever. This probably has just as much to do with February as it does with being in a pandemic, but I am ready to get out of my apartment. Really, almost any reason to leave is a cause for slight excitement. Last weekend, I went to buy some new sneakers; I was awake early (at least, early for me) and raring to go. And that was just to go to Kohl’s.
4. I miss wearing sandals. Speaking of footwear, I love to wear sandals – the feeling of my toes being exposed to the warm sun is something that brings me a tinge of joy. But, for the better part of the year, it’s too cold to walk around with my feet exposed. By February, I am done with having to wear shoes. Logically, I know it’s too cold and wet for sandals, but part of me just can’t wait to slip on sandals.
5. The month of colds. I’ve been relatively healthy this winter, likely in part because of the COVID-19 mitigation measures of social distancing and masking. But it seems some germs have found their way into my body and are making me grab the sinus medication. And, I don’t know about anyone else, but when I feel sick it seems that it can take a few weeks before I feel 100% healthy again.
6. Lack of fresh air. When the weather is cold and the ground is covered with sloppy slush, I don’t want to spend any more time than necessary outdoors. Of course, this also means I’m not getting any fresh air or direct access to sun, which are very beneficial to physical and mental health. After being shut inside for several months, I really need to get outside.
I’m looking forward to March and moving closer to spring weather, to days when the temperature is consistently above freezing and the snow all melts away. But first, I need to get through the rest of this month.
