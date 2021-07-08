I was settling into the chair at my dental appointment a few weeks ago when my hygienist asked about my job. I mentioned I was a librarian and her face instantly lit up.
“My family loves the library!” she said with excitement. Then she paused. ““But you know, we haven’t been there in a year. I didn’t know if they were open, or if I could bring my kids in.” Then she started asking me questions. “Can the kids use the play area? Do we just grab our books and go? Or can we browse now? I guess I’m not really sure.”
We talked for a while and I was able to answer many of her questions, reassuring her that her library was open, and her family was welcome to visit. I also told her she wasn’t the only ones with these questions.
While the public libraries in Jefferson County have been open in some capacity since last summer 2020, changes in policies as the pandemic progressed- from quarantining items to browsing hours- have left some people uncertain about what to expect at the library. If you’ve had similar questions or haven’t been to your local library in a while, here are some things to know.
Let’s start with the best news: of the 24 public libraries in Waukesha and Jefferson counties in the Bridges Library System, all library buildings are open to the public. Many libraries, including the Karl Junginger Memorial Library, are back to their regular hours and while masks are no longer required at any libraries, some still encourage them.
If you don’t have a library card, or don’t know whether yours has expired, stop by the front desk when you enter and ask. Library staff will be happy to look up your account or answer any questions you may have. Here’s more good news: you don’t have to rush in and out of the library- you can linger over the bookshelves and take your time finding everything you need. Computers are available at all libraries again too! If you’re eager to attend programs, virtual programs are continuing online and some libraries, like Karl Junginger Memorail Library, have even begun in-person programming, mostly in outside spaces. The curbside pickup services, which proved popular during the pandemic, are still available at most libraries as well.
You can find more specific details about programs and services for your library on their website or social media page…or just give them a call.
There is so much waiting for you at the library: shelves packed with books, movies, and more; entertaining and informative programs; and helpful staff who are happy to find you the information you need. One of our favorite sayings in the library world is “Libraries Are For Everyone.” No matter your age, gender, race, education, income level, or whether you’re a cat person or a dog person, you are welcome at the library. This has been true throughout the pandemic, despite the changes, and continues to be true as we start navigating more “normal” waters.
Welcome back. We’re so glad you’re here.