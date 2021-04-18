A couple weeks ago, NPR ran the results of a poll asking listeners who their favorite Muppet was. This included any Muppet-creation, not just Kermit and company or the Sesame Street crew, but Fraggles and Muppets created for films like Labyrinth and the Dark Crystal.
The NPR Happy Hour podcast even had its hosts share their favorite Muppets and which Muppet they most identify with.
Here’s the thing about Jim Henson creations – most people are going to go with Sesame Street characters and the Muppets who are featured in The Muppet Show and all of the Muppet movies. I was quite disappointed there was a lack of love for the other, often overlooked puppets. So, I decided to create my own list of the overlooked Muppets. Because, as much as I love Grover, Cookie Monster, Miss Piggy, and the rest, there’s something to be said about the unsung Muppets.
I present to you, in no particular order, my favorite overlooked Muppets.
• The Doozers from Fraggle Rock. Sure, they’d prefer to work all day instead of playing but you have to credit the little green guys and gals who are constantly in build-mode. They are far more technologically advanced than the Fraggles. Of course, their building materials are tasty snacks for the Fraggles, who have no problem destroying buildings and bridges when they are hungry. But, the two races of underground-dwelling characters have an almost symbiotic relationship – without the Fraggles eating the construction, the Doozers would run out of space to build. Plus, the building materials are made from the dust of radishes, which are the main food source of Fraggles.
• Mokey Fraggle is one of the Fraggle Five, the main group the TV show Fraggle Rock centers on. Outside of her penchant for wearing a large cardigan that may have been the precursor to the Snuggie, I admire her willingness to help anyone in need, be they Fraggle or Gorg. She has artistic pursuits like writing poetry, journaling and painting. Mokey is the calming presence in Fraggle Rock and enjoys daydreaming. She is the embodiment of Zen.
• The Worm from Labyrinth may only make a minor appearance, but I love his accent and dashing red scarf.
• Sir Didymus is willing to go into any battle in the Labyrinth. He might be outnumbered and his steed may be a nervous canine, but the fox terrier is fiercely loyal to his friends and will help them take on the hordes of goblins. Sure, Sir Didymus gets off on the wrong foot with Ludo, but soon after decides it’s best to pair up with the trio headed to the castle at the center of Goblin City. If I had to take on an impossible challenge, I know Sir Didymus would gladly accompany me and face any danger that pops up.
• Skeeter is the sister of Scooter and appears only in The Muppet Babies cartoon. Not a true Muppet because she never moved beyond 2-D but, hey, this is my list and I can make an exception.
Now, as for which Muppet I identify with the most, that was a lot trickier. I even took several online Muppet quizzes and came up with different answers, though all were focused just on Sesame Street and Kermit and company. In one case, I was aligned with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, in another I was Animal and Oscar the Grouch showed up as well.
But to identify with just one Muppet is to ignore every part of me. Kind of like how Jim Henson may have been most like Kermit, but part of him went into every Muppet he created. To put it in The Breakfast Club terms, I am a Fraggle, a resident of Sesame Street, an original Muppet, someone who lives in the Goblin City and a mythical being from the Dark Crystal Universe. Sincerely, the Muppet Club.
