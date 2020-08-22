I can vaguely recall the first time I listened to the entirety of The Ramones “Road to Ruin” album. I was in high school and while I knew a few of the bands hits, the majority of their catalog was a mystery to me. But after seeing the cult classic film “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School” I had to see what the big deal was.
I loaded the CD in my stereo and put my headphones on. There was something about the music that made me want to tell all my friends about this band, to try to describe how while it wasn’t the best music ever created, it just felt like these four guys grabbed some instruments, learned a few chords and rhythms and then performed without caring what anyone thought.
Listening to music for the first time can occasionally make your mind feel like it’s exploding and imploding at the same time. And it’s even better when you can see someone else listen to your favorite music for the first time.
Recently, I subscribed to a YouTube channel featuring a pair of twin brothers listening to music they’d never heard of before. I learned about them when Phil Collins was trending on Twitter. Anytime a celebrity starts trending, especially an older one, most people think ‘Did they die?’ Of course now we might think they contracted COVID-19 or are involved in some type of scandal.
The reason Collins was trending is because of the reaction the twins had to the song, particularly at the end when the drum solo kicks in. Apparently, their reaction to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” also ended up making the song trend on Twitter.
I decided to visit the YouTube channel – TwinsthenewTrend – to find out their reactions to other music. There’s just some simple joy in watching the brothers bop their heads along to older songs and their reactions to the actual music videos. It reminded me of when I was younger and would find myself hearing music released before my time. I would say things like “Music today is nothing compared to what was released then.” I mean, I can’t remember any musician or band creating a storyline that runs through the entire album, like Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” or The Who’s “Tommy.” It amazed me.
After spending more hours than I expected watching the reactions from the brothers, part of me wanted to suggest songs for them to listen to. Had they heard Tom Petty? How about Diana Ross and the Supremes? And, of course, The Ramones or The Cure or Depeche Mode?
I admit, part of me feels a tad old when they listen to songs for the first time until I remember Outkast’s “Hey Ya” was released while I was still in college during the early 2000s. I’m also shocked that they had never heard Prince prior to 2019, but I remind myself these guys are part of a different generation, where they constantly have access to new music instead of just the radio and MTV.
But, just to see their reactions to certain songs and understand exactly what it felt like to hear some of that music for the fist time, it’s the type of moment where you realize despite the generational differences, no one is immune to the power of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.”
