The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338. But, like so many of us, I’m drawn to the idea of putting down $2 in hope of winning the $730 million grand prize. As I write this, no one has won the Powerball or the Mega Millions jackpot, which is now set at $850 million. But, countless people are handing over cash in hope of becoming the big winner of either or maybe even both lotteries.
When the lottery reaches a large jackpot amount, I buy a couple of tickets in hope of having my randomly selected numbers matching those being pulled. I have yet to win anything –- not even $4 from matching the Powerball (1:39 odds) but as the saying goes “You can’t win if you don’t play.”
I can’t fathom what it must be like to suddenly win the jackpot; one day, you’re just living your life and the next you’ve acquired more money than you can have imagined. How does a person spend $1 million, let alone $730 million or $850 million?
However, while I like to fantasize about how I’d spend the grand prize, which includes buying or building a home with a secret passageway that leads to an in-home library (because who wouldn’t want a secret passageway in their home), taking lavish trips and retiring at a very young age, it also leads me down the rabbit hole of looking at what is more likely to happen to me instead of winning the lottery.
So, what are the odds:
• Being attacked and killed by a shark – 1:3.7 million. I like to think my odds are a lot less considering my lack of access to the ocean and the closest sharks are at the Shedd Aquarium. I feel pretty confident I won’t be falling into the shark area in any future aquarium visits.
• Being hit by an asteroid — 1:1.6 million. Well, the online web reference said this was actually the odds of being pulverized by an asteroid. Which reminds me of the year we had multiple movies being made the potential for asteroids plummeting into the earth and having massive repercussions.
• Being struck by lightning – 1:500,000. This is why when there is lightning, you’d be best stay indoors. Sometimes it’s easy to forget how deadly this natural element can be since it’s often present in our lives.
• Finding a pearl in an oyster – 1:10,000-12,000. Again, like being eaten by a shark, this probably fluctuates a lot based on the fact I don’t have easy access to oysters. Then again, if I ever order oyster at a restaurant, there is a small chance something very valuable will be hiding inside the shell.
• Finding a four-leaf clover – 1:10,000. As a child, I would spend part of spring looking for a four-leaf clover in hopes it would provide me some much desired good luck. Unfortunately, it was only leaves of three for me.
• Winning $10 on the Flamingo Slingo– 1:76. The one time I did win a double-digit cash prize was on a Wisconsin lottery Flamingo Slingo scratcher, which I only bought because I liked the flamingo design.
• Buying a Powerball and/or Mega Millions ticket when it reaches a minimum $200 million jackpot – 1:1. All right, so this is me personally and I know the odds are stacked against me. But, hey, you never know.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.