Obviously, Wisconsin has been in the news recently because of the events taking place in Kenosha. Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, multiple times on Aug. 23. This set off protests and riots in the city. Two days later 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Illinois shot three people, killing two of them during night riots.
Both incidents resulted in a lot of quick, emotional decisions by the public. Some say Blake deserved to be shot because he wouldn’t comply with police and Rittenhouse had been attacked. Others said Sheskey didn’t need to shoot and that Rittenhouse was not acting in self-defense. There was video of both incidents. Rumors and speculation abounded. Everyone had an opinion, but not everyone had facts.
From what I have gathered from statements from the Department of Justice, Blake was at the home of his girlfriend and was not supposed to be present. People on the scene disputed this, saying Blake was at the residence to break up a fight. Officers arrived at the scene and had been told Blake had a felony warrant for domestic abuse including third-degree sexual assault. There were again disputes between whether officers were aware if Blake had a knife. According to the DOJ, reports indicate Blake resisted arrested and the officers used stun guns and a “hands on” approach in an attempt to detain him.
Video shows Blake opening the door to a vehicle, when Sheskey shot him multiple times in the back as he grabbed the man’s shirt.
I cannot question the warrant, because we know Blake did have one per state online records. What I do question is the number of times Sheskey discharged his firearm; was it excessive force to shoot Blake seven times? Should police be allowed to shoot someone in the back? Should police discharge a firearm if there is no evidence the subject is holding a weapon?
Then there is Rittenhouse, an Illinois resident, who is being charged with first degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. He allegedly came to Kenosha due to a call for private citizens to protect the city from protestors and rioters.
According to the criminal complaint, the first person the teen shot – and ultimately killed – chased Rittenhouse and threw a plastic bag at him. The subject tried to grab the teen’s gun before Rittenhouse shot the man. The second victim, who also died, was armed with a skateboard and reached to take away Rittenhouse’s gun. The Illinois boy allegedly shot the subject in the chest.
The third man, who was injured, approached Rittenhouse with his arms raised. The teen allegedly shot the subject in the arm; the criminal complaint says the victim was holding a handgun. Following the shootings, video show Rittenhouse standing in front of police vehicles with his arms up. The vehicles drove past the teen.
On Friday, the boy’s attorney said he did not bring the AR-15 across state lines. Additionally, the attorney claimed Rittenhouse was being attacked and verbally taunted and threatened; the Illinois resident shot in self-defense.
I can’t say if Rittenhouse feared for his life and felt the need to shoot. But I do know that he was illegally carrying a firearm. I can’t say if holding his hands up before the police vehicles was an attempt to surrender or a signal of “don’t shoot, I’m one of the ‘good guys.’” I do know he chose not to go to any officers on-scene or call 911 to turn himself in immediately following the shootings.
Some people are praising Rittenhouse as a patriot who took up a call to arms; others are referring to him as a domestic terrorist and plenty of people wonder, myself included, why he chose to come to Kenosha and put himself in a dangerous situation. There are, of course, questions about his mother, who people claim drove her son into Wisconsin to take part of the militia. If this is true, what parent tells their kid, who isn’t even allowed to vote, that it’s OK to take up arms and go into a city where protests and riots are occurring, especially knowing what has been happening all over the country?
What we do know is that in these situations is that nothing is ever completely black and white. Who are the good guys in these events? Who are the bad guys? We all have our opinions on this.
But in the end, the only thing we can all know for sure is that lives have been destroyed and lost in both incidents. And that is truly tragic.
