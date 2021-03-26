Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Or somewhere in the ballpark. It’s how long since Wisconsin was placed under a shelter in place due to coronavirus.
In the musical “Rent,” the song Seasons of Love asks how a person can measure a year – daylight, sunsets, midnights or cups of coffee. Now, how can we measure a year since Gov. Tony Evers put the state under a Safer-at-Home order March 24, 2020 (parts of the order, including allowing businesses to reopen, were lifted May 11, 2020).
While COVID-19 had been making impacts across the state sooner, it was the March 24, 2020 announcement that showed everyone how serious the virus was; non-essentially businesses were forced to close, and leaving your home for anything but essentials was frowned upon.
So, how can we measure the year? I decided to throw some numbers together to demonstrate what it’s been like for me.
850 – roughly the number of puzzle pieces in my Gremlins puzzle that have been successfully connected. It’s the last 150 pieces that are giving me trouble especially because it makes me question the placement of some of those already interconnected pieces.
65 – the approximate number of meetings I attended via Google Meet, Zoom or GoToMeeting. This shift in technology featured a learning curve and presented a few hiccups along the way. Now that allowing people to attend virtually, I’m noticing a greater number of people are signing into school board meetings than would typically attend in person. Once in-person meetings are again the standard, I hope local governments and school districts will continue to use this technology.
40 – the approximate number of hours I spent on hold while attempting to get through to the state Department of Workforce Development’s unemployment insurance. I had a question about benefits and it took an exceedingly long time to finally talk to a person who could assist. It was a frustrating experience. But, I know that what I went through pales in comparison to the people who had become completely unemployed during the pandemic compared to someone like me, whose hours were reduced.
28 –number of books I read during the COVID-19 lockdown up until this point. Honestly, I’m shocked this number isn’t greater given the fact I had more free time since I couldn’t go to concerts or hang out with my friends. Then again, I did consume a lot more TV and movies in the last 12 months, including binging Schitt’s Creek during the holidays.
16 – number of weeks I went without a haircut. Typically, I get a cut every six to eight weeks because I can’t stand my hair getting too long. This was the longest amount of time I had gone without a cut as an adult. There was a lot of relief in getting the shaggy tresses snipped off.
Eight – number of family members I have been able to see during this time. Instead of completely isolating myself during the year, I had regular contact with my parents because if I spent all non-work time alone, my mental health would have taken a major nosedive. The thing is, my mom watches my niece and nephew several times per week so there was already exposure between my parents and siblings. And, of course, my siblings and their significant others were taking part in the drop off and pick up. So yes, I was able to spend the holidays and non-holidays with family members because they were all within my quaranteam.
Five –number of facemasks I own. The first mask I purchased before the state or my workplace had a mandate in place is printed with the cartoon face of Gizmo from Gremlins. The item shipped fairly quickly despite the surge of mask orders. Masks two and three took a bit longer to arrive after being pre-ordered simply because demand was so great. The last two masks were purchased in-person at Kohl’s.
Three – number of concerts I had tickets to that were canceled. This included seeing Cher in Madison with my sister, who was willing to wear a biohazard suit to see the aging singer. I suppose there was an upside to not being able to attend concerts or movies or even travel anywhere – I saved a lot of money.
Two – the number of friends who have experienced the impact of what is being referred to as long-COVID. Both women are still feeling a bit fatigued months after having the virus and don’t seem to have the same lung capacity as they had previously.
Zero – number of times I hoarded supplies. I know, I know, but the great toilet paper hoarding of 2020 will always confound me. This number also represents the number of times I went to the store in search of TP and came home without any.
