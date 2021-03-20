I knew Monday wasn’t going to be my day as soon as I woke up. Not because snow was in the forecast, since all Wisconsinites know we can get winter weather into April, but because despite the fact the alarm on my watch was beeping to announce it was 8:15 a.m. my body knew this was in fact a lie. My body was still convinced it was only 7:15.
For more than 100 years, people who live in the United States of America have had their internal clocks messed with each spring when we move ahead one hour during the early morning hours on the second Sunday in March. Advocates for the shift have claimed the change in hours decreases the amount of electrical energy (since more daylight equals less need to turn out the lights) and makes better use of the daylight hours. Plus, it decreases the amount of time people spend driving at night.
Now, I am not opposed to having more daylight hours in a 24-hour period. In fact, I’m pleased that now I can wake up and see the sun-filled sky and that when I leave the office, it’s not completely dark in the early evening. I eventually get the sense of being more energized and less likely to lounge around on the weekends. I’m even more inclined to be in front of a screen for less time since I don’t want to waste the sunlight.
But, those first few days of daylight saving time typically kick my butt as I try to convince myself that nearly all of the electronic devices in my apartment have not gone on the fritz and while my body is set on the fact it’s only 8:30 a.m., all of the clocks on Sunday were warning me that hey, it’s 9:30 a.m. and you should really get moving.
Part of me agrees with the people who want to get rid of daylight saving time. Apparently, these individuals claim that more people get in automobile accidents in the first few days of daylight saving time because they are running on less sleep because their bodies have not yet adjusted to the shift in hours. It’s also been reported the decrease in energy usage isn’t that great, particularly since many of us use energy-saving devices.
I’d also greatly prefer to not have my interior clock have to adapt twice a year when we shift between daylight saving time and standard time. As much as I enjoy falling back one hour, my body still needs to adjust and adapt to that change in time, too.
I’m positive by the end of this week, I’ll have adapted to the time change and won’t be looking at the clock questioning the time it displays. My body will have readjusted to “normal” and I’ll appreciate having longer days. But, for those first few days of change, I’ll be an advocate against shifting ahead one hour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.