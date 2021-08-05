There we were, driving through roundabouts with my mom grasping onto the bungee cord that was keeping the front passenger door closed.
“We’re having a Lupus situation here,” she joked, referencing the character of Timmy Lupus in the remake of “The Bad News Bears” when the kid fell out of Billy Bob Thornton’s car because he leaned on a problematic vehicle door.
I blame the Cinnabons on the predicament we were in.
Growing up, going to East Towne Mall meant my family would likely be coming home with a package of gooey Cinnabons. Next to getting to check out the bookstore, pet store and toy store, getting a big cinnamon roll was one of my favorite parts of going to the mall.
Of course, like many of the best parts of the mall, the Cinnabon closed by the time the early 2000s rolled around.
Much to my stomach’s delight, there is a small Cinnabon counter at a gas station/Arby’s/chicken place in Pleasant Springs on Highway N between Cottage Grove and Stoughton.
I didn’t know this place existed up until a few months ago. But I knew I had to see if the Cinnabons there lived up to the expectations I had set in my mind.
Picture this, a Friday off of work, a trip with my mom to see if we would be the next people to win millions at Ho Chunk Gaming in Madison (we weren’t) and a quick side trip to buy a pack of Cinnabons.
Once we reached the Pleasant Springs destination, I had two thoughts on my mind – I could really use a lemonade and whoa, after two decades, I was finally going to have a Cinnabon. My mom had planned to come in to the gas station/highway stop with me. As she went to close the car door, I heard this short phrase: “Amber, the door won’t close.”
Now, a similar situation occurred a couple months ago when the front driver’s door failed to close. But in that case, I was in Lake Mills when it happened. A slight panic went through me. How was I going to get us home safely if the door didn’t close? Even if my mom just grabbed onto the handle, would that be enough?
But, as any prepared driver would have, I had a bit of a solution tucked away in the trunk: bungee cords. We’d rigged up the cords when the other door went out of commission to prevent anyone or anything getting into my car. My bungee skills leave a lot to be desired so instead of rigging the door shut through a variety of measures, my mom looped the elastic cord through the handle and held on for the duration of the drive home.
I took the back roads home and drove below the speed limit. Even though we were both wearing seatbelts, I wanted to use extra caution. Can you imagine the 911 call if the door were to open: “My mom fell out of my car; the door wouldn’t close.” Or imagine what another vehicle on the road would think if suddenly the door started to open.
My mom found the humor in the situation. She kept joking about the door starting to open as I traveled on Highway N and then BB into Lake Mills with the sensor in my car binging to alert me that a door wasn’t entirely closed.
“Whatever you do, don’t let go of the bungee cord,” I jokingly warned her knowing full well that she wasn’t going to let go.
My car was out of commission for a few days and, thankfully, the office is only about two blocks from my apartment. The only time I actually had to drive it was for a quick jaunt to Marshall for some photos and the rope I knotted through the front and rear passenger door windows to prevent the door from opening made the trip there and back without coming undone; I’m quite proud of this accomplishment (and yes, there were bungee cords rigged to help keep the door closed just in case the rope came undone).
While perhaps the Cinnabons were to blame for my predicament (highly unlikely), the pastry was quite tasty. But maybe next time I make a stop there my mom and I should take my parent’s car. Just to be safe.