Since the start of the pandemic in late February 2019, I have seen one of my friends in-person approximately four times – when her daughter’s softball team played in Lake Mills. Otherwise, my interactions with my friends have been done remotely.
You would have thought they were living in another state as opposed to just Dane County, but we all were being very cautious. Some people would probably even say too cautious. However, with many of us concerned about the impact of getting COVID-19 would have on many facets of our lives, we chose to not gather.
A couple months ago, I received a very welcome piece of mail – my friends were going to have a wedding reception Sept. 10. Not only was I excited to celebrate their marriage, but having the opportunity to see some of my people in person.
This particular group of friends is composed of my book club that has been together for nearly a decade. Sure, we had to take a year hiatus several years ago but we resumed meeting in 2018 only to have our monthly meetings halted due to the virus.
But, this group of 12 is more than just my bookies; it’s also people who like to meet to play board games, the Spooky Tuesday movie group, and my concert buddy (who was the groom). And since there’s typically about eight of us having a book club meeting or game night, we often meet in public places, such as restaurants and bars in Madison since few of us have homes large enough to accommodate all of us.
Given how often places have been closed or had restrictions put in place, in addition to everyone’s comfort level of being in public spaces, trying to schedule a time to just hang out was met with some snafus. Even before the pandemic, we had to work around everyone’s personal schedules so this put even more restrictions on us.
Friday night was amazing. The reception was held in a Madison park pavilion and since the weather was cooperative most of the attendees spent the evening outside on the patio and grassy area. It wasn’t a huge reception, nor was it overly formal. But, for the newly married couple, it was perfect.
The best part was getting to see my friends in person for the first time in more than two years. We talked about our pandemic lives, giving away details that had to be provided in person. (There are just some stories that you can’t share on Facebook or through texts.)
I had joked that I should have brought a board game with me. Alex said it would take her 10 minutes to run home and grab one, while Jen said she had some Yahtzee dice in her car. I mentioned I had some books in my car. It was one of those moments where we realized while a lot had changed since we last saw one another in person, some things would seemingly always be the same.
The friends who were in attendance represented the core of the book club – those of us who attend nearly every meeting and spend time with each other outside of the once-a-month gatherings. We were part of the initial group that created the book club.
One thing we could all agree on was that we missed being together in person, whether it’s our book club discussion going off on a tangent, laughing at a movie, or hearing a new band. Not only did we miss the core group of bookies, but our extended friendships – people who came to book club occasionally or regularly hosted game nights; individuals who would be at the occasional party hosted by one of our friends whom we only saw a few times a year.
So, we decided to start sorting out our October calendars. Who had what weekend open, who could take off early from work during the week, what type of venue would everyone be comfortable with, etc.
Maybe only a few of us will hang out next month or maybe it will be a dozen of us. But we know that no matter what, the important part will be having the chance to be together again, in person.