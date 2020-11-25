This has not been a great year. I admit my optimism has faded a bit since late summer when I was trying to convince myself things would shift back to normal. With one month left in the year, I have a feeling 2021 will be similar to the bulk of 2020 — no large gatherings or public events, no spending time with friends, no traditional holiday celebrations, and no going about our lives in typical fashion.
But, in honor of Thanksgiving, I knew I had to think about what I am grateful for in 2020. I wanted to remind myself there is still a lot of good even if most of the year has been a tad miserable.
1. The health of my family and friends: None of my immediate family has been diagnosed with COVID-19. I keep waiting for someone’s cold or allergies to develop into something worse, but it hasn’t. I’m happy that several of my friends and a couple extended family members who did have the virus recovered from it. None of them needed to go to the hospital, which is not something everyone can say.
2. People taking preventative measure: Have you been wearing a mask, washing your hands regularly and/or minding social distancing when in public? Air high-five from me to you. Thank you for taking part in these small tasks that the CDC is saying will help decrease the chance of spreading coronavirus. I know masks have become politicized, which is unfortunate. But, at the very least, I hope people not wearing masks are scrubbing their hands often, keeping their distance from others and not behaving in a way that will turn them into a viral TikTok or YouTube video. (Actually, no one should behave in a way that makes them viral on social media, unless it’s for something positive.)
3. Health care workers: Doctors, physician’s assistants, nurses, orderlies, CNAs and countless others whose titles escape me. Everyone from the head surgeon to the custodians is at the front line of the pandemic. They have been selfless in putting others before themselves. Not everyone is willing to do that, and I can’t blame people who have chosen not to tend to those with not only coronavirus, but all of the other medical conditions that still need to be treated. Saying thank you seems underwhelming for what they have done this year. They deserve to be celebrated like athletes who win Olympic medals and entertainers who take home an Oscar.
4. Essential employees: When Gov. Evers told businesses to close and have employees work from home, there were countless people who did not have the option to do that. Those still reporting to work were called essential employees – the people employed at grocery stores, gas stations, fast-food restaurants, transportation companies, pharmacies, hardware stores, child care centers, critical trades and more. The essential employees helped our state continue to operate, yet are among some of the lowest paid occupations. I believe the best way to thank them is to advocate for increasing the state’s minimum wage, but don’t forget those simple words of thank you are also essential.
5. Technology: Phones and digital devices kept us connected to family and friends. I think of how we would have kept in touch if we didn’t have the technology we have access to now. I grew up in a one-phone household that didn’t have an answering machine. We didn’t get internet until I was in high school and back then, the only option was dial up where email and chat rooms were the forms of online communication. I’m grateful that I can meet with friends on Zoom or post a goofy picture on Facebook to offer a bit of respite to everything happening in the world.
