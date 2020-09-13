The World Health Organization (WHO) defines a pandemic as a worldwide spread of a new disease facing populations with no immunity to combat the illness. The pandemic is causing many other concerns for people: stress, mental health issues, anxiety, etc. Marie Witzel, Positive Youth Development Educator shares resources and information from the National Association of 4-H Youth Development Educators for youth and adults to live proactively through a pandemic.
According to Amy Lynn Rhodes, University of Maryland Extension, through the resources researched the following ways to be proactive emerged:
• Limit your exposure to media - staying glued to Facebook and online news feeds will only heighten your state of stress and anxiety
• Empower your knowledge - use only reliable media sources, face it not everything on the web is facts; we all know this but do we listen?
• Reduce your anxiety by reducing your risk - take steps to limit your exposure, improve personal hygiene, be prepared by having necessary medicine and household necessities on hand
• Create a plan - thinking ahead about what you would do if you are loved ones become sick
• Have a conversation - talking to friends and loved ones sharing concerns and understanding you are not the only one feeling worry
• Practice resilience - know we will bounce back from this situation, normalcy will return, we will become more educated and prepared through these inconveniences
• Continue to live - using a proactive approach continue to participate in your daily life, go outside and breath fresh air
• Stay positive - focus on all the wonderful things in life big and small
• Avoid the bandwagon - do not jump into emerging trends unless recommended by professionals, (ex. wearing a mask 24hrs)
• Seeking professional help from a licensed mental health professional if necessary
The fall season may be a more stressful time for families with youth going back to school, either in-person, virtually or both. It is also a great time to get outside, do activities together as a family, enjoy the fall weather and have fun together. Below are some resources available to help or contact your local UW-Madison, Division of Extension office for additional support.
• Mental Health and Coping During COVID-19 (excellent resource from the CDC) (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/coping.html)
• How to Cope With Anxiety About Coronavirus - Learn strategies for managing stress during a pandemic (https://www.verywellmind.com/managing-coronavirus-anxiety-4798909)
• Feeling Anxiety About Coronavirus? A Psychologist Offers Tips to Stay Clearheaded (https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2020/03/416836/feeling-anxiety-about-coronavirus-psychologist-offers-tips-stay-clearheaded)
