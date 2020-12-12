Each year, my mom makes my siblings and I give her a list of what we would like for Christmas gifts. Yes, even at 38 years old I’m still making a list like when I was 7. And the list has to be somewhat specific – you can’t just write down gift cards, but note what particular store/website/restaurant/etc. you want cards from. The same goes for nearly everything else on the list.
Of course, despite the need for us to create specific lists, my parents have never been ones to make their own lists. Each year, my dad gives the same “Get me whatever you want” response, while my mom will list off some vague household items like dishtowels or baking sheets. This creates a challenge when trying to determine what I should buy them.
I’ve discovered the best way to decide what I should buy them is to really listen to what they say and find a way to incorporate it into the gift. Which brings me to this year. Please note, while I am divulging what they will be getting from me this year, it has already been brought to their attention by me and you’ll find out why if you keep reading.
My parents’ main source of entertainment is the TV but in the last few years, they have uttered the familiar phrase “there’s never anything to watch.” With nearly 100 channels ranging from the basic cable to niche channels and networks devoted to movies, you’d think they would be able to find something to watch. But no, often bringing them back to rewatch movies and TV episodes.
The other thing I’ve heard from them is how expensive cable TV has gotten. I agree, it’s why I cut the cord and went streaming only a couple years ago.
A few months ago, my brain put this information together and discovered the perfect gift. I would get them a Roku or similar streaming device that plugs directly into their TV. And, because my Netflix and Hulu accounts allow for more than one device to use each of the services at the same time, I’d just share my passwords. I could also help them find streaming channels that would appeal to them. I gave myself a high five for being so clever.
Then last month, I encountered a very annoyed Dad. Let’s just say the people at the cable company got an earful after my parents received their latest monthly bill. You’ve heard about the straw that broke the camel’s back? Well, this was the bill that broke my parents cable TV connection.
“We’ll just get a Roku,” my mom said.
Without thinking I told them not to buy the streaming device.
“Surprise! That’s what I’m buying you for Christmas.”
Later, I realized my parents wouldn’t buy a technology device like that without me helping them decide what would work best for them; I could easily just have found an excuse to put off helping them and then had them discover the gift under the Christmas tree.
Honestly, my first guess was my sister had told them I was going to buy a Roku for their Christmas present – she’s the worst at keeping those types of secrets. But no, it was me who ruined the surprise.
“Act surprised when you open it,” I instructed my parents.
Part of me wants to just give them the streaming devices once they arrive because what’s the point of wrapping the gifts if my parents already know what’s inside. Then again, there are times when I helped pick out my own present, yet it was still wrapped and placed under the tree.
I suppose in the grand scheme of things, spoiling the gift surprise once in more than two decades since I’ve bought them Christmas presents isn’t too shabby. And hey, who knows, maybe there will still be a surprise from me to them wrapped under the tree on Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.