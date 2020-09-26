My friend recently asked me for my snail mail address. I’m guessing she plans to send me a card for my birthday. I started to think back to when I was younger and getting anything in the mail was a delightful surprise and not a bill or some type of political propaganda. A catalog, a magazine or invitation a to birthday party were all reasons to get excited for the mail.
But, nothing had the same rush as the unexpected or eagerly anticipated chain letter.
When I was in elementary school, I received a chain letter that apparently had its origins in Germany (at least to the best of my recollection). After the explanation text, there was a list of names and addresses; you were supposed to add your name and address to the bottom of the 10-person list and then send a friendship bracelet to the person whose name was at the top of the existing list, who would be bumped from the letter’s list of names.
The outcome was supposed to be some mathematically formulated number of friendship bracelets sent to you by mail. I think I ended up with two.
That specific letter probably made its rounds in my elementary school for a couple of years. You’d think every girl (since it was seemingly only an activity for females ages 8-12) at Prospect Elementary School would have arms loaded with handmade friendship bracelets or that we would spend one of our three daily recesses churning out embroidery floss bracelets. Didn’t happen.
For anyone who ever took part in this chain letter that originated in Germany – I’m sorry we failed to keep it going. I won’t name names, but I’m pretty sure the mom of one of my classmates may have not allowed her daughter to take part, thus ending the chain that apparently had been going since the 1980s. But at least we learned some great friendship bracelet braiding techniques, which have not been used since we turned into “too mature for friendship bracelets” teenagers.
Physical chain letters may have not existed in my life since I was 12, but the content moved to digital and took on a bit darker tone. I had my first email address when I was a junior in high school (amberlmhs01@yahoo.com for those interested in spamming an inactive account), and much like someone who had their own phone number, those email addresses were spread to multiple people who then shared it with others and they shared it with people, and so forth.
The email chain letters took on a darker tone – share this message or a demon will come after you. Share this message or you will suffer bad luck for 40 years. Share this message or you will not graduate high school. It would come from an email address belonging to a stranger.
At the same time, there were still some chain emails with “pass this message along to five people for good luck” and “if you send this message to five people, someone will tell you they love you by the end of the day.”
“I don’t actually believe in this, but thought you would find it funny” was inserted at the top of the message as we sent it to others, not because we were superstitious or believed not sending along a message would result in something happening, but, you know, just in case. Though, I am still waiting for those lottery winnings that were supposed to appear and I’m not sure how long that good luck was supposed to last – it might have been only for an hour. But, I got no visit from creepy ghosts either, so that can be put in the win column.
Even into my first year of college, my friends from home and at UW-Whitewaterwere sending these messages to each other.
I’d like to say chain letters no longer exist, but they do – just in a different format. When MySpace became the premier social media site, back when Facebook was only for people with college email addresses and we didn’t want to feel elitist, people would fill out surveys and then pass them along to their MySpace friends. It was a great way to pass time and get to know people without actually talking to them(yeah, I’m starting to see why other generations are blaming Millenials for the death of actual conversation).
Recently, more friends started to take part in those Facebook and Instagram challenges where you share a picture of yourself and then “tag 10 other women to share their favorite picture of themselves without makeup.” Or, posting the third picture on your camera roll into your Facebook page then tagging people to copy the text and do the same. I admit, I’ve taken part in the post-your-favorite 10 books, 10 albums, 10 movies, 10 animals etc. lists and then tag five other people to do the same. It’s a good distraction from all the negativity.
I won’t be taking part in any of the ‘share this with five people for good luck’ posts but maybe you’ll want to do that with this column – not because I’m superstitious, but just in case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.