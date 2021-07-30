Two years ago, I plopped down at The Courier editor’s spot in the Lake Mills office and started working. I had returned to rural communities after spending several years writing about McFarland.
I can honestly say it felt a bit like coming home, there were a lot of familiar faces and names. While a lot had changed since I was last working at this paper, other aspects were very similar.
It was probably the easiest transition to a new position I’ve ever encountered even if there were a few hiccups along the way. I’ve realized the majority of my time in this position has taken place during an unprecedented pandemic where every aspect of life, including my job, had to pivot.
But now, I’m going to shift myself to a new opportunity. As of Saturday, I will be the managing editor of The Lake Mills Leader. I couldn’t pass up the chance to work for the community newspaper I grew up reading. It’s something I’d been hoping would happen since the company hired me as a full-time staff member back in the early summer of 2006.
The great part about this lateral career move is that I don’t need to wait for insurance to kick in or my vacation time to accrue. None of those moving to a new job/office jitters exist, the process of getting to know new software or what fonts styles are used.
I have to say leaving The Courier makes me a bit bummed out. Now that we’re finally allowed to meet with people in person again, I was looking forward to the traditional face-to-face interviews and taking pictures at local events. And there are a lot of Marshall and Waterloo stories I still want to write. I’ll be passing those ideas along to whomever is hired as the new editor. Maybe they will run with the ideas or they might decide to skip over the suggestion.
I know I made some changes that may not have been overly popular with everyone, but I don’t regret it. I’m sure the person who is hired as The Courier’s new editor will look to make a few changes.
The next several weeks will be a transition period. While Adams Publishing Group looks to find a new editor for The Courier, a lot of APG staff members will be working to fill the pages of this paper so don’t be surprised if my name shows up in the byline of stories or photos.
I sincerely hope you all still continue to read The Courier, whether you get a subscription or pick up copies at the store. I hope the newspaper gets the support of the community and you send story ideas to the new editor.
Occasionally, people will ask why I enjoy working at weekly community newspapers; in all honesty, it’s because of the people who I get to meet and the stories I have the privilege to share. Thank you for letting me share your stories, thank you for reminding me why community journalism matters, and thank you for riding out the pandemic with me.