The other weekend I ventured to Madison with my mom for Art Fair Off the Square. This is one of my favorite art shows in the area because not only can you find really unique pieces and support Wisconsin artists, but the art is more affordable than what is being sold at Art Fair on the Square.
After being away from downtown Madison for more than a year, I was happy to return. As an added bonus, there was a snow-cone vendor and I patronized my favorite State Street popcorn shop.
As we stopped at each booth, I realized I had forgotten how busy the event could get and how much I really wish people would give everyone a bit more space to browse.
Folks, I want to let you in ona little secret … there are some things from pre-pandemic life that I didn’t miss. Not even a little bit.
I know it might sound awful, but while places were closed and events canceled there were just some aspects of life I was OK with losing out on — at least for a time.
It might be odd to think that for someone who has been known to attend crowded concert venues and come home covered in the sweat of dozens of strangers to want to keep some form of physical distancing in public. For instance, when I go shopping pre-, during or post-pandemic, I like to keep a nice average of 4 feet away from the other people. I like having a bit of a personal bubble about me in the majority of places where I am surrounded by strangers.
I’d forgotten how busy Art Fair Off the Square can be; add in the regular Saturday Dane County Farmers’ Market crowds and that left little personal space.
The booths at the event aren’t overly large, yet big enough so people can keep a bit of space. But when larger groups would come into the booth, it felt a bit too crowded for my liking. I wanted to tell people to back up and give me a bit more space so I could easily move about. I knew the lack of space was my issue and not something they should need to bow to. But, I really wish I had a bit more of personal space to breath.
I haven’t missed rude people; I could easily go the rest of my life without someone jostling into me and not saying excuse me. Instead, the person gave me the stink eye as if it was my fault she bumped into me. Sometimes, it is my fault for minimal collisions with people and I willingly apologize. But in this case, the person seemed to have not been looking where they were going.
And while I haven’t encountered it yet, I have not missed people who talk loudly during the movies or use their phones in a way that makes the screen light up while the theater has been darkened for optimal viewing experience.
I guess the fact that for more than a year I’ve been able to avoid a lot of my social pet peeves has made me forget how much they can grate on me.
So while I have missed a lot of life that was temporarily put on hold due to the pandemic, there are just a few things that I was completely fine without having to deal with.