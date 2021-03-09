On a Friday night, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office along with other members of the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, simultaneously executed two search warrants at two separate homes within North Hills Mobile Home Park in the Township of Beaver Dam. The reasons for these search warrants were a result of an extensive investigation into multiple subjects within the park who have been involved with various types of drugs being distributed in the Beaver Dam area. As this is an active and ongoing investigation, I am not able to yet release further details on these investigations.
What I can tell you is that the sheriff’s office is not done with its presence within the park. Residents there have likely already noticed a heavy presence since this operation took place and they will continue to see that heavy presence as we work hard to make the criminals who have decided to reside there uncomfortable. Law-abiding citizens in the park have nothing to worry about as a result of our presence, but criminals have reason to be concerned. I have given direction to my staff to make regular visits, multiple times a day, to ensure everyone who lives or visits there knows we are there.
We have already received excellent feedback from the law-abiding residents in the park as they have already approached my staff to say thank you multiple times. It is our goal that through a heavy presence and by discouraging criminal activity, that we will be able to not only reduce crime but also increase the quality of life in this neighborhood.
This tactic is not new to our agency and we have employed it in various areas of the county as part of our problem-oriented policing philosophy. Unfortunately, the philosophy has not rolled out as quickly as we had hoped, but due to the training and direction we have given to our staff over the last few years we are starting to see fantastic results and we believe those results will continue to be seen around the county.
You may recall that our problem-oriented policing strategy began with our crash reduction plan several years ago and in 2018 and 2020 our crash-related fatalities reached only 8, which is the lowest annual amount of fatalities in Dodge County as far back as traffic fatalities have been recorded (over 50 years).
There are other initiatives that we have instituted such as our geographic responsibility assignments which assigns individual deputies to handle recurring issues in various areas of the county. Once again, this initiative and the others we are implementing are meant to reduce crime, hold criminals accountable, and improve the quality of life in your neighborhoods. We certainly have more work to do, but the dedicated men and women of the sheriff’s office are always working to find the best way to utilize our resources to serve and protect our citizens.
We hope that our initiatives, like the one currently ongoing in North Hills Mobile Home Park, make an impact. However, criminals in other areas of the county should not assume that we are focusing only on this area. Rest assured that we are also focusing on other areas simultaneously and once we accomplish our goal in the mobile home park, we will move on to other areas as we work hard to keep Dodge County a safe and enjoyable place to live, work, and visit.
