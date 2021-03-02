As we reach the one-year mark of the start of the pandemic, many of us may be looking back on what has changed for us this year. For many, this unfortunately includes the loss of a job. This year, libraries across Jefferson County and the state of Wisconsin have stepped up with creative solutions for job seekers, including new online tools that are free to use with a library card. If you or a loved one are searching for work, below are just a few of the options offered by your library.
Before you can get the job you want, you need to make sure you have the skills for it. Gale Courses are online, go-at-your-own-pace classes led by professional instructors that can help you amp up your job qualifications. With over 360 class options, there is something for everyone who needs to expand their knowledge and skills for the workforce. In 2020, we had over 3,700 registrations for classes such as Introduction to Microsoft Excel, Speed Spanish, Accounting Fundamentals, Creating WordPress Websites, and more. A full course list is at www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/classes.
Crafting the perfect resume and cover letter is always a challenging aspect of job hunting. Many resume templates and online review services cost money, and there aren’t many free choices. With a library card, you have other options. In three simple steps, you can create a resume with the templates and resume builder on Cypress Resume. You can also get personal feedback on a cover letter or resume with our newest online tool, HelpNow. (HelpNow está disponible en español.) Find both of these free resources, as well as state job and unemployment information, on the Job Seeker Resources page on our website: www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/job-seeker-resources.
From indoor and outdoor WiFi access to a catalog full of books, libraries are here to provide a helping hand. By offering essential tools for job seekers, your library helps individuals succeed, and contributes to the growth and recovery of our communities through this turbulent time.
