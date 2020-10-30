I have friends who love to host an annual Halloween party and each year, there is a theme that the hosts match their costumes to. During the years, I have gone to parties at their home with themes, such as “Game of Thrones,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Jurassic Park.”
I recall being a victim of a dinosaur attack at the “Jurassic Park” party, creating fake attack wounds and looking a bit disheveled. But one of the best costumes that night was a man who printed out what Jeff Goldblum’s laugh would look like if printed on a musical scale; his wife was dressed as Goldblum’s character, Dr. Ian Malcolm. It was clever and funny and honestly, was the most creative costume of the night.
Of course, this year there will be no annual Halloween party, no fun theme to celebrate the holiday and no excuse to make a creative costume.
Halloween is my favorite holiday. It’s better than Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, New Year’s Eve, and the Fourth of July. It was the time of year when, as a child, we were allowed to break the rule of don’t take candy from strangers. It was when scary movies would rule the TV networks, when I wouldn’t be the only one filling my head with creepy images and sounds from the family-friendly to terrifying films. And, it was a night to play dress up.
One of the greatest parts of Halloween was getting to pick out a costume. I remember the plastic smock-style ones that likely came from the dime store and the flammable fabric ones pulled from the racks at Shopko.
But, if we’re being honest, it’s the costumes made at home that are often the most creative.
If you recall a few years ago, a trio of McFarland residents competed in Olympic curling and the men’s team won the gold medal. I was working at the McFarland newspaper at the time and when it came time for the annual Halloween parade, there was a boy dressed as Olympian Matt Hamilton, complete with mustache (though his was fake) and a curling broom (a repurposed cleaning supply).
During my first stint working at The Courier, a child was dressed as a toilet. The best part – the toilet lid opened and that’s where they were collecting their candy. I was impressed. I mean, being a toilet is one thing, but then finding a way to carry candy in the costume? That’s creative.
In elementary school, when my costumes came from the store, one of classmates dressed as Pippi Longstocking, putting a wire hanger through her braids to make them stand straight out. It was more impressive than my generic witch costume.
Several years ago, my friend dressed up like Flo from Progressive Insurance and her husband was Jake from the State Farm commercials. It was hilarious.
My sister is someone who likes to think of the strangest ideas for costumes and my mom helps make it happen. One year, she dressed as a picnic using a cheap plastic checkered tablecloth adorned with various plastic food and ant stickers. Another year, my mom poked pipe cleaners into a brown piece of foam to make my sister into a hedgehog. The picnic was quite clever, especially because I can’t ever recall someone dressed as a picnic. Did I mention these costumes were made when my sister was in her 20s?
And, I admit, one of my most creative costumes was a last minute creation. I was going to my friend’s Halloween party and was searching my apartment to find something to throw together. It hit me. I’d just need to run to the store for one item.
I pulled on a red hooded sweatshirt, belted my bicycle basket around my waist, plopped my plush E.T. into the basket and wrapped it with a bath towel, and added the store-bought bag of Reese’s Pieces.
While not extravagant or even all that well planned out, my Elliot from “E.T.” costume was a hit.
I’m looking forward to future Halloweens where creativity can shine through costumes. I’d really like to find a plush emu toy and dress up as Doug and his trusty sidekick Limu Emu from the Liberty Mutual commercials. I just hope when Halloween parties resume, it will still be a relevant choice. And if not, I can always fall back on Elliot and E.T.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.