Last weekend marked 20 years since I graduated high school in Lake Mills. Some days it seems like it’s been more than 20 years and others it feels closer to only 10 years. But Memorial Day weekend 2001, I wore a cap and gown and sat in an auditorium with the Lake Mills graduates, 85% or so of whom I’d been sharing classrooms with since kindergarten.
I was thinking about 18-year-old Amber and what I wish I had known back then. So, I figured it would be far more entertaining to share it in my column. And who knows, maybe this advice will help someone else.
Dear self, finally, it’s graduation day. I think you’ve been looking forward to this since… middle school, I want to say. First off, that’s what you decided to wear? Really? Other people are going to judge you for your decision to go super casual; your future self can’t remember why you were so obsessed with wearing toe socks and sandals. Eventually, you’ll grow out of that fashion statement. But 20 years in the future, you’ll still avoid wearing plain white socks at all costs.
I know certain things have always come easy to you, especially academically. (Except for math but seriously, at 38 you still haven’t needed to use advanced algebra outside of a classroom.) But when things don’t come easy, try not to get frustrated, OK?
The astronomy lab is going to be way over your head; they really should note in the course guide how it’s helpful to have taken a physics class prior to this lab class. You’ll get through it. In other instances, you’re going to try something new, realize it’s not coming easy, and decide to quit. Give yourself permission to struggle, but at a certain point know that if an activity is supposed to be relaxing but makes you grit your teeth, then you might want to set it aside.
Acknowledge that you know nothing compared to a lot of other people; seriously, I know you think you’re really smart and that’s true –but you know far less at 18 than you think. And I’m not just talking about classroom knowledge, but the things you really need to know in real life. No one taught you about credit scores in school or how to negotiate the price of a car. Those are things you’ll need someone to help you learn.
So on the topic of money, save as much as you can. Also, instead of buying things like new books and DVDs, use your money to pay for experiences. Yes, it’s great to have the newest book as soon as it’s published, but that doesn’t compare with seeing a Picasso exhibit in Chicago. Just trust me on this.. Things get used and discarded when they are no longer useful, but an experience can stick with you for a long time.
I know you think you’re leaving high school without accomplishing much. Don’t worry about it; no one will really care about your high school accomplishments or lack there of as you get older. Didn’t play on a varsity team or weren’t part of National Honor Society? The fact you were in one musical and won an award for your performance? Three years as first-chair cello? No one really cares once you leave high school. You should be proud of what you’ve done, but don’t let it define you.
Right now, you have some friends who have been really great, but in the next two decades, you’re going to meet people who just get you in a certain way. They are rabid readers, too, and fans of scary movies and going to concerts, and understand that being a writer isn’t easy.
Speaking of which, at 18 you want to have a writing career that mirrors Stephen King. In college, when you tell a professor this, she’ll say you should focus on being the first Amber Gerber of writing and not another person compared to Stephen King. All right, so that first book has yet to actually be developed 20 years from now, but you’ve still got plenty of time to put it together.
I’m not going to let you in on what your future holds. (Where’s the fun in that?) The next two decades will be filled with so many opportunities, disappointments, excitement, sadness, etc. And some day, you’ll look back on the fact that you’ve been out of high school for 20 years. And you’ll wish you knew then, what you know now. But, that’s not the way life works.
Fine, one quick insight into the future. Make sure you always have several rolls of toilet paper on hand, especially as 2020 gets closer. Trust me.