When I decided to cut cable a few years ago, I knew there were a few things I would miss. Mainly, I’d miss holiday movie and TV marathons like “The Twilight Zone” on SyFy or the entire month of October on various networks. And of course, the many Christmas-themed films during December.
This year, the TV networks seem to be battling for viewers by being the only one with the ability to show certain films. It comes down to two channels, each one attempting to lure us in with mostly modern traditional flicks. Twitter was pitting Freeform and AMC against one another, with AMC’s social media even commenting on posts on the Freeform Twitter account.
So, in the grand tradition of WWE, it’s time to have the two networks fight to see who reigns supreme when it comes to Christmas movies.
Round 1: Rankin-Bass
Stop-motion animation movies will always be great and for many of us, our initial exposure to the technique came from the Rankin-Bass holiday films.
Freeform has the big three from this distribution company: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” plus the animated “Frosty the Snowman.” Rudolph, Santa and Frosty are like the essential ingredients for a Christmas meal. We grew up with the movies and know all the songs.
Now, AMC decided to scoop up all the other Rankin-Bass specials, including the often overlooked “Year Without a Santa Claus” featuring the Miser Brothers and “The Life and Times of Santa Claus,” which is based on a book by L. Frank Baum (also known as, the man who gave us the “Wizard of Oz” book series).
As much as I love an underdog, in this case the round goes to Freeform.
Round 2: “A Christmas Carol”
The Dickens classic has been told and retold many times and each network is showing a version of the book.
Freeform has “Disney’s A Christmas Carol,” which is a motion capture animated movie much like “The Polar Express.” This time, Scrooge is played by Jim Carrey and the film was billed as a ‘dark fantasy.’ It’s more of the classic take with period costumes and looks as if it was more focused on creating a great visual look that could be shown in 3-D.
AMC has my second favorite adaptation of the tale, “Scrooged” starring Bill Murray as our Ebenezer stand-in. I know few people who dislike this movie because people tend to like Bill Murray comedies. Also, Carol Kane as the Ghost of Christmas Present makes me crack up.
AMC gets the win.
Round 3: Have yourself a creepy little Christmas
Freeform puts the ghoul in yule with “Tim Burton’s A Nightmare Before Christmas.” Another stop-motion animated picture showing what happens when the Pumpkin King ends up in Christmas land and wants to replace “Sandy Claws.” It melds together two holidays together in a way that makes this a Christmas and Halloween movie. And the network often puts Jack Skellington and Co. to twice as much work by having the movie play in October and December.
AMC gives us a time before PG-13 was a rating and families were not exactly delighted with “Gremlins.” Sure, the PG movie starts out cute enough. But then chaos ensues when the rules for caring for the mogawi are broken. Apparently, this movie scared some children. I’m not one of them. It’s a fun holiday adventure that just happens to have evil green creatures.
This round is obviously a draw.
My conclusion is that neither of these channels wins. How can they claim to have the best Christmas line up without one of my personal favorites, “Ernest Saves Christmas”? One of America’s often forgotten goofballs, Jim Varney, brings his signature character Ernest P. Worrell to life in an attempt to secure a new Santa Claus before the old one retires. There’s traffic antics, reindeer shipped by airplane, helper elms, er, elves, and actress Billie Bird, whom I’ve always enjoyed since seeing her as Mrs. Feldman in “Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol.”
There’s one thing to be sure; cable TV is being saturated with holiday movies this month and you’re sure to find a few that bring back nostalgia and happy memories.
