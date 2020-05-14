Fifty days; as of today, Wisconsin will have been under the Safer at Home restrictions for that long. This doesn’t include the number of days prior to March 24 when social gatherings were limited in size, schools were first closed and people began to hoard toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
As of Monday, there is no date in sight as to when Wisconsin will hit the benchmarks to begin reopening. Right now, most people are counting out having a summer involving any type of travel or annual events.
But, instead of being completely bummed out about how much is going to be missed out on, I’ve chosen to focus on what I’m looking forward to. I know it might take some time until I’ll be able to do all of these activities, but it’s worth the wait.
1. Spending time in person with other people. Someone threw out the phrase quaranteam the other week. Essentially, it’s the group of people you have regularly been spending time with while Safer at Home is in place. For me, this includes my parents, siblings, and co-workers. I live alone and I know that my mental health would deteriorate without being able to spend time with other people, hence a quaranteam. My family is also mostly locally based – it’s not like I’m leaving Lake Mills. I’m also at the office four or five days a week which gets me around other people. It’s not awful, but there are just certain topics you want to talk about with other people.
I cannot wait until I can hang out with friends in person and not just digitally. Talking through a computer screen is OK, but it can’t compare with sitting down in a group and hashing out the details of life. I’m sure we’ll have plenty to talk about when we get together in person.
2. Buying items in person. Do you remember shopping? I jokingly asked my sister the other week. I’m typically not the type of person who gets excited about going shopping, unless it’s for books or records. When I buy clothes, I prefer to try them on in person; this is double-true when purchasing shoes. We all know not every brand sizes the same so even if you traditionally wear a size 10 shoe that doesn’t mean all size 10s will fit you the same.
I’m also a fan of browsing stores, particularly book stores and record stores where I can spend hours looking at what’s in stock. I know you can order online, but you can’t really browse the entire store through an online shop. Usually, I can go into a store not knowing what I plan to buy, but then the cover of an album or a suggested read-alike catches my eye to the point where I make a purchase of the item that I had no prior knowledge of.
3. Going to concerts, movies and other events. There have been predictions that concerts won’t resume until 2021. Some of the shows I was looking forward to have already been outright canceled or rescheduled for later this year or even early 2021. As for movies, it looks like most of the big releases are being pushed back to next year. There are just some movies you have to see on the big screen with surround sound. I can’t imagine seeing Avengers: Endgame on just my regular TV because the movie screen made everything seem larger than life. Earlier in the week guidelines for reopening drive-in theaters were released so maybe I’ll be seeing some modern classics on the big screen.
I will admit, I have been spending time catching author chats, live script readings and even pre-filmed theater productions that I normally would not have access to and I hope some places continue to do that. Not every book tour makes a stop in Wisconsin, so it would be great if one of the stops would be livestreamed or filmed so people unable to attend can catch it later.
4. Leaving the local area. Since Safer at Home, I have spent time in three communities: Waterloo, Marshall and Lake Mills. All three are great places to be but I need a bit of a change in scenery. With more places slowly opening back up, I’ll have a reason to visit another city. Maybe I’ll grab a state park sticker and walk around Lake Kegonsa or Devil’s Lake for an afternoon, stroll downtown Madison or find a reason to visit Milwaukee.
5. Getting a haircut. I know it sounds ridiculous, but my hair hasn’t been cut since early February. As someone who goes to my stylist once every six to eight weeks, the length and bulk of my hair is really bothering me. I don’t care about the color since that’s more of an aesthetic choice and not to cover grays. Besides, my gray hairs are more toward the front of my scalp so they aren’t hidden from anyone.
Getting a haircut also means my stylist of more than 20 years will be generating income. She is one of the many people whose livelihoods impacted by closing non-essential businesses. Once we get the OK for haircuts to resume I’m ready to get my follicles snipped as I’m sure many others are. And I’m sure people who work at salons and barbershops are eager to get back to work, too.
6. Not having to wonder if toilet paper is going to be in stock. Seriously. It will be nice to go to the store and know there will be plenty of toilet paper for me to choose from and I won’t be limited to a certain number of rolls; though, let’s face it, an eight-pack will last me more than a month (a perk of living alone).
