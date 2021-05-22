When I turned 30, I joked with my friends that I was ready for my geriatric card. I wasn’t at the age when I could get a senior discount, but the geriatric card would give me some privileges like if I were at a bar and was tired of standing I could use my geriatric card and ask someone younger than me to give up their seat; if I was at a concert I could proclaim geriatric card as to why I needed to be in the first few rows of the show because my eyes and ears just aren’t what they used to me.
It seems maybe I was just a bit ahead of the trend on declaring myself “geriatric.”
Late last week, a story about a subset of millennials was released – those of us born between 1980 and 1985 were referred to as geriatric millenials. Apparently we have the skills to lead hybrid workforces of the future.
I have come to terms that I am a millennial – part of a generation that has been yelled at by the Baby Boomers for putting off adult actions like buying houses and considered lazy and moody by Gen Z. And now, I am embracing my geriatric label.
Those of us born between 1980-1985 had been slapped with labels for a while now as a subset of the entire generation that is defined as someone born between 1980 and 1994, give or take a couple of years. Most of us in the subset embraced the name The Oregon Trail Generation seeing as how most of us learned how to operate computers through playing the popular game on Apple IIes at school. We’ve also been called Generation Catalano, named after Jared Leto’s character on the short-lived TV show “My So-Called Life” and even elder millennials, the latter of the names makes us sound like we have some type of wisdom since we know how to live in the analog and digital worlds comfortably.
Some of my peers took offense to the term geriatric but mostly it created some funny social media posts where it showcased pictures of how younger millennials must picture us going to bed super early or listening to 1990s hip-hop on a gramophone. I even posted that as a geriatric member of the generation I spent Friday night and Saturday night working on cross-stitch, which for last weekend was the truth.
I joked with my friends how it was time to start getting ready to live like the Golden Girls. This, of course, led to a conversation on what a retirement community for millennials would look like – movies provided on VHS, Beta, laser disc, DVD or digital; music available on cassettes, CDs, vinyl or digital (and for illegal download through Kazaa); choosing from every gaming console created by Nintendo, Sony, Sega and any other company that understood we’d spend hours attached to controllers; making calls on rotary landlines and the most recent cell phones; and being able to discuss the career trajectory of actor Kenan Thompson from “All That” to “Saturday Night Live” and “Kenan.”
If younger people want to refer to me as a geriatric millennial, I’m not going to complain though I may remind them we prefer the term Oregon Trail Generation before regaling them with tales of what “making it a Blockbuster night” meant and how we had to make individual phone calls to each of our friends to plan a night out.