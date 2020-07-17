Reading about “resilience” in the Winter 2020 issue of the Wisconsin Humanities Council, brings to mind the meandering Maunesha as it was described in early Waterloo history. Not only water flow acting the way nature intends, but also people who also find resilience to act accordingly, good or bad. For years citizens respond to the floods with sand bags, or building barricades or applying for help from government to save the Firemen’s Park and beloved 1911 built C. W. Parker Carousel. Many early building’s and home basements also flooded, mold developing where moisture was present. Through history people answering back to nature albeit floods, natural disaster or a human virus spreading illness sometimes death. Call it doing what is needed via government declaration or gathering together to find a solution or finding an alliance with others who strive to act accordingly to answer complex issues.
The Maunesha River was first called Waterloo Creek by viewing early plat maps of Waterloo and Portland. It is written that the Maunesha name stemmed from a Native American word meaning “crooked creek.” As one views an early 1872 hand drawn map one can easily see why. Waterways became highways of the early days of settlement. Many an early pioneer learned how to find a way across the water. Some like Bradford Hill, took apart his covered wagon to build a bridge to the other side of the Maunesha. George Bleeker, in a profile in the Mural at the Museum, also forded the Crawfish River near Hubbleton with boards also from his wagon to gain access to the other side.
Water has always been a way to find food, cross land, and harvest wood from the forest to build a home site. Be it a “dug out” for temporary living or a log cabin. Many families gather together to create a “home” and worship and teach each other how to survive a primitive environment.
Resilience means to recover quickly or elasticity which connotes “stretching…or bouncing back.”
Reality means being real, true to answer life as it presents itself, genuine, authentic.
Reflection means to capture and meditate what has taken place, pensive, learn from looking back.
“Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it” and the phrase “But how can we learn from history if our stories are never collected, preserved or shared?”
These two quotes from the Wisconsin Historical Society keep my mind in focus as the Waterloo Area Historical Society continues to preserve what is truly our “footprint” of history.
Past pioneers of Waterloo established The Archie Brothers Monument Company in 1882. Developed in the Portland area first because of the stone quarries located there, then operated out of a Waterloo location. James Johnson Archie and his three brothers emigrated from Scotland to America circa 1865-1870.
Among the many monuments created by the company were Hag Monument, Madison; Civil War Monument, Watertown, “End of the Trail” statue at Waupun, etc.
Other pioneers W. F. Lum, Brittingham, T. A., all left their mark; Lum selling land (to 1905 Fire men) for creating The Firemen’s Park. The Brittingham family donating funds for the University of Wisconsin Lincoln statue, plus other Campus buildings…. more research will reveal many others who honored history.
We are a nation of immigrants; black and white, brown, etc. Destroying monuments that have valid meaning to our past does no good, in fact, it creates more frustration/anger then it solves.
The Covid-19 pandemic is with us, we cope….hopefully the end is in sight. Racial injustice has been evident since before the Civil War. We can deal with it hopefully…if we all work together.
Can we learn from the past?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.