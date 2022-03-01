While driving out and about every day, we often come up to different intersections where people turn to go different directions. While in your vehicle, it can be hard to communicate with others to let them know which way you are turning. If only there was a way you could let others know what way you are turning while in your vehicle.
Wait! In case some were not aware, all vehicles come with a built in way of communication, called a blinker or turn signal. Not only is this built into vehicles, but in Wisconsin, it is actually a law to use blinkers/turn signals. Also, don’t use your turn signal at the last second. Wisconsin law requires that you activate your turn signal at least 100 feet before your turn. Always make sure you have enough safe room to make a turn and when you do make a turn, using your turn signal is just one small way that we can all work together to make the roads safer in Wisconsin.
According to Wisconsin Statute 346.34 “Turning movements and required signals on turning and stopping,” in the event any other traffic may be affected by the movement, no person may turn any vehicle without giving an appropriate signal in the manner provided in s. 346.35. A person making a U-turn shall use the same signal used to indicate a left turn. When given by the operator of a vehicle other than a bicycle, electric scooter or electric personal assistive mobility device, the signal shall be given continuously during not less than the last 100 feet traveled by the vehicle before turning. The operator of a bicycle, electric scooter, or electric personal assistive mobility device shall give the signal continuously during not less than the last 50 feet traveled before turning. A signal by the hand and arm need not be given continuously if the hand is needed in the control or operation of the bicycle, electric scooter or electric personal assistive mobility device.