With summer right around the corner, Dodge County residents will be out and about enjoying the weather. With people enjoying the weather, lots of people are typically out on walks with their pets. This is why it is important to keep in mind that it is a law in Wisconsin to keep your dogs under control at all times while off of your property.
What this means is that your pet needs to be on a leash or a shock collar. Even though your dog may be able to follow you around the neighborhood without wandering off, it is still important that you keep your dogs under control via a leash or shock collar. If the dog is wandering and not in your control, it is considered a dog at large. According to Wisconsin State Statute 174.042, “a dog is considered to be running at large if it is off the premises of its owner and not under the control of the owner or some other person.” There is no doubt that a leash is the best and safest option for your pet. However, if you do decide to walk your pet via shock collar remember to still keep your pet close. Do not let your pet wander too far.
There are many reasons that keeping your dog close and under your control via leash or shock collar is important. Remember that not all dogs are friendly. Your dog may be friendly with other dogs, but that doesn’t mean that you should assume the dog that yours is approaching is friendly. What if your dog sees a squirrel or other animal? Your dog seeing this and not being on a leash could cause your dog to run into the road. This puts your animal at risk from being hit by a moving vehicle. If something does happen while you allow your dog off-leash or shock collar, you can be fined and will be held responsible if your dog bites someone or another dog.
Another rule of thumb is to make sure that you are keeping your distance from other dogs. While approaching another dog, make sure to give each other space. Move to the other side of the road if possible, or at least give each other plenty of space. Again, just because your dog is friendly, doesn’t mean you can assume that the other person’s dog is.
Keeping your dogs on a leash is another way to keep not only the citizens, but also the pets of Dodge County safe.
Wisconsin State Statute
174.042: Dogs running at large and untagged dogs subject to impoundment; penalties.
(1) Dog running at large.
(a) Except as provided in par. (b), a dog is considered to be running at large if it is off the premises of its owner and not under the control of the owner or some other person.
(b) A dog that is actively engaged in a legal hunting activity, including training, is not considered to be running at large if the dog is monitored or supervised by a person and the dog is on land that is open to hunting or on land on which the person has obtained permission to hunt or to train a dog.
(2) Untagged dog. A dog is considered to be untagged if a valid license tag is not attached to a collar which is kept on the dog whenever the dog is outdoors unless the dog is securely confined in a fenced area.
(3) Dog running at large or untagged dog subject to impoundment. An officer shall attempt to capture and restrain any dog running at large and any untagged dog.
(4) Penalties. If the owner of a dog negligently or otherwise permits the dog to run at large or be untagged, the owner shall forfeit not less than $25 nor more than $100 for the first offense and not less than $50 nor more than $200 for subsequent offenses.