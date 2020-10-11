A couple weeks ago I decided to invest in a new cell phone. The old one was starting the glitch and I had this feeling that if I didn’t replace it soon, it would stop working at a time I really needed a working phone.
My new phone is a smartphone as was the one before. I admit, before that I had a slider phone and my first cell was a flip phone; both of those had the game Snake on it so can’t complain much.The first smartphone I owned was what the customer service employee called a starter smartphone that he often recommended for older adults and younger children. It was a basic model. My new phone is also something a bit basic, though with some more power behind it like an improved camera. I didn’t need all the bells and whistles the more expensive models offer.
One of the features on the phone is a digital wellbeing tooland parental controls. I’m not going to use the latter because I don’t believe I need to block content from myself, though at times it feels like a need an app to prevent me from indulging on online shopping.
As part of the digital wellbeing, I can see how much time I’ve spent on my phone that day, how the time was spent and how many times the phone has been “unlocked.” The first day I had my phone, I checked how long I’d been using it – a few hours, not too unusual for the night. And then I saw where the majority of time was spent.
I only have one game app on my phone, a match-three game called Cookie Jam. When all of my apps, images, contacts, etc. were transferred from my old phone Cookie Jam was reset and I was back to level one. I was determined to level up at a fast pace. Plus, I had a few hours of unlimited lives available. My phone informed me I’d spent a total of 4.25 hours playing Cookie Jam. Not continuously, I had taken a few breaks, but still, that’s a lot of time wasted trying to clear the screen of particular shapes, cookies and doughnuts.
After seeing how much time was spent on the game, I decided to put a limit on how much time per day I could play Cookie Jam. I have allowed myself a total of 90 minutes each day.
One of the worst digital habits I have adopted is scrolling through the internet while lying in bed and trying to fall asleep. The phone’s blue light isn’t helpful nor is visiting various websites when you want your brain to get some rest. Each night, at 10 p.m., my phone screen tints amber to not only make it easier on my eyes to look at the phone when it’s dark but could help me fall asleep faster. The “night light” feature can also be adjusted to the natural sunrise and sunset times, but I’d rather set it to go along with a set time period.
An hour after the “night light” goes into effect Sunday through Thursday, my phone goes into “do-not-disturb” mode. Only phone calls and texts from my contacts will ring; if it’s anyone outside those numbers, the call goes straight to voicemail and there is no text alert. At 11 p.m., everything on the screen is gray scale for the next several hours. If 10 p.m. is the close down the phone reminder, the “do-not-disturb” setting is the you-better-have-shut-down-all-apps-and-websites notification.
The “do not disturb” setting is also great during work hours to avoid unwanted telemarketers or political surveys. Speaking of unwanted calls, my phone lets me know when a call is likely spam and will show up the name attached to the phone number if available.
This phone is encouraging me to be healthy – it can remind me to drink more water, get up and move for a bit, help me get a full night’s sleep, and restrict how much time I spend playing games.
Maybe having the new phone will actually be beneficial, as opposed to detrimental. Then again, all the “health” related apps can always be reset or turned off. I just have to resist playing Cookie Jam for longer than 90 minutes each day – even if I do have three hours of free time instead of just a limited number of lives.
