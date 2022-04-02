With spring right around the corner, we tend to see an increase in temperature and nicer days in and out of the forecast. These days will bring more attraction to the county parks within Dodge County. It is important to ensure you are following all park rules.
Most of the Dodge County parks have an information board. On the information board you can find rules and times of when the park is open and closed. This law of the month will be about park hours.
Dodge County Ordinance 19.05: Park Hours
Park hours are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for Astico Park, Derge Park, Harnischfeger Park, Ledge Park and Nitschke Mounds Park.
The department may establish and post different hours for the above listed parks or other parks, trails and recreation areas, when and where it is deemed appropriate.
The department or the county sheriff or sheriff's designee, shall have full authority to close any park or part of any park at any time in cases of emergency or where circumstances require it in order to protect the public and/or park facilities.
It shall be unlawful for any person to be in any county park outside of park hours, unless otherwise posted, except registered campers in designated campsites, or persons using the Derge Park boat launch or shoreline for the sole purpose of fishing or boating, or persons using the Wild Goose State Trail, Glacial River Trail or Gold Star Memorial Trail for the sole purpose of recreating by hiking, biking, snowmobiling, ATV riding or other authorized trail activity.