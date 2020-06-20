It’s finally happening – more places within Wisconsin are opening back up. It almost feels like the second coming of spring, when we are ready to leave home after the winter doldrums.
After what seemed like, and was in actuality, the better part of 2020 so far, more businesses are open for customers.
One of the first items on my post-pandemic closure bucket list was crossed off May 26 when I finally had the chance to get a haircut. It had been nearly 16 weeks since a pair of scissors eliminated the bulk of my hair. I wasn’t sure what I’d encounter when I arrived at the Madison salon. I knew I’d need to wear a mask and wait in my car until I received a text to enter, but what other noticeable differences would there be?
The biggest change wasn’t when I actually had my haircut, but when I was driving to the west side of Madison. Typically, it can take close to an hour to get from Lake Mills to the salon simply because I’m on the Beltline during rush hour. Due to the number of people who must now be working from home, there was no line of vehicles hitting their brakes every few meters and very few angry drivers cutting across lanes in an attempt to get to their destination faster.
Upon arriving at my destination, I saw a text from Kelly, who has been cutting my hair for 20 years (and coincidentally, is originally from Marshall), to let her know when I arrived. After the text exchange and reminder to put on my mask, she let me into the building where I was promptly asked to use the hand sanitizer.
Other than the strangeness of wearing masks, the haircut went on as usual. There are some places where clients are being asked to sign waivers and hand over payments in sealed envelopes or plastic baggies, but not here.There may have been a few more minor changes that I didn’t notice but from my point-of-view, things happened as usual.
Since I was already in Madison, I decided to pick up reptile sticks for my turtle. Again, other than wearing the mask and the markings on the floor to signify social distancing, it was a typical transaction.In the last couple weeks, I’ve stopped at a few more stores that had up until recently been closed. Last weekend, I actually entered the bank lobby so I could cash in my container of change that hadn’t been emptied for almost a year. Other than many of us wearing masks, the social distancing reminders and occasional hand sanitizing station it felt pretty normal to visit these places.
If this is what needs to be done as businesses start to open back up, I’m in. This is a minor inconvenience, kind of like having to put on sandals or shoes to go inside a store even though my toes prefer to be free from restrictions.
It’s nice to finally feel a bit optimistic during this time of pandemic. And I mean real optimism, not the “keep your chin up”-phase but actually knowing “hey, there are actual dates out there when I might be able to meet my friends in person” and there are actual plans in place for when certain activities can resume.
Even though people are lamenting that summer is ruined due to traditional events being canceled, I’m focusing on all the things that are happening. Like drive-in movies being opened and playing older films, the ability to dine in at a restaurant, the chance to explore state parks, and even spending time with people outside your quarantine group.
Despite my optimism, I know I have to be realistic. It seems many people think places opening to the public equals COVID-19 is gone. Nah, it’s still here and reports show now that more of us are going out, the number of positive cases is increasing.
I’m still going to wear my mask at stores that require it and even in those where it’s just suggested. I’ll diligently wash my hands and maybe even more often than before; you see, about two weeks ago my niece was born and I’d much rather give her books than a virus.
I’m looking forward to being able to once again being able to go about life in a bit of a more typical fashion, but I’m not going to let my guard against the pandemic completely down.
