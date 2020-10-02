As I celebrated Banned Books Week last year, I posted one challenged book per day on my Facebook account and mentioned why each was being questioned as to whether it was appropriate.
A friend posted how there were certain books she may not want her children reading at a young age. She felt as a parent, there were just certain topics she’d rather not have her children engage with at a young age. This included the popular “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” series — even though her kids are too young to read these books based on their reading skills, she wasn’t sure the books would be OK until the youngsters were at least in middle school.
This series, which I devoured in third grade, has been one of the most challenged books between the years of 2010 and 2019, according to the American Library Association. It was listed 24 out of 100.
Yet, my friend and I agreed that just because she didn’t want her children reading certain books, didn’t mean other parents would be opposed to allowing their kids to read about Harold the Scarecrow or The Red Spot. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and other challenged books should still be accessible even if some adults, or students, feel they are not acceptable.
Of the 100 most challenged books of the past decade, I have read 23 and of those, 10 were assigned during my 5-12 education. Most were part of high school curriculum with a five of the challenged books part of required English classes.
When I look at the 100 top challenged books from 1990-1999, I read 28 with 13 of those part of assigned reading. The following decade, 20 of the top 100; nine were assigned by teachers.
It doesn’t surprise me that I haven’t read most the books on the 2000-2019 list, since the majority is marketed to children and young adults. But, I know there are books on the list my nephew and niece may eventually want to read. I want them to be able to pick up books from the “Captain Underpants” and “Goosebumps” series. I want their school or classroom library to have a copy of “Prince and Knight” and “The Adventures of Super Diaper Baby.”
Now, I’m going to say something people might find shocking – especially from someone who believes everyone should have access to all books – there are some picks on the list that I don’t believe need to be part of the school curriculum anymore. Are “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” really the best books to teach, particularly with the use of racial slurs and racist behaviors exhibited by characters. Should the books be outright banned? No. But maybe rethink requiring them. Also, these books have been taught to high school students for decades – there have been plenty of great works written in the modern era.
And I will never be OK with making students read “Lolita.” Thankfully, I wasn’t required to read it, but I’m not sure how it could be considered classroom worthy. If you know the plot, you might know why it disturbs me. But, the book should still be available for anyone who wants to read it.
The fact is, no one should be denied access to books, even if an individual or a group declares it unfit, immoral, obscene, etc. We already live in a nation where groups of people get to decide what type of movies and TV are acceptable for specific age groups through ratings and what songs adhere to certain guidelines (though these warnings don’t prevent children and teens from gaining access to materials).
In the end, people should be happy children and young adults are reading. Even if they don’t agree with the content they are consuming.
