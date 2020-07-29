Did you know that we are all free to have our own opinions and can support whomever we choose? We should also be able to do so without fear. Unfortunately, politics has become so divisive and hate-filled in our country that many feel by expressing an opinion, they will be ridiculed, their property vandalized, or they will be publicly shamed for exercising a protected first amendment right.
Recently I spoke to a friend with opposing political opinions. Our conversation was respectful and jovial. When we were done, we agreed to disagree and maintained a mutual respect for each other. It used to be common to have political conversations without name-calling, hate speech, or storming off because one side was “offended” by the other person’s opinion.
Last week I spoke to another friend who told me about a political candidate he liked on Facebook. Another friend who was offended by his support of that candidate contacted him and an ultimatum was given that if he did not unlike that page, they could no longer be friends.
Finally, a local business owner chose to support a particular cause in his community. Due to that support, one of his customers told him because he supported the cause, he would no longer patronize the business.
The feeling of being offended is getting to a point where it is being used as a political weapon and we must not allow it. If someone is offended by a comment, even if it is factual, some will refer to it as being offensive in hopes that they will be forced to reconsider in lieu of backlash. It is unfortunate that this tactic is being used as a means to infringe on our first amendment rights.
As Dodge County Sheriff, I will protect everyone’s freedom to express his or her opinion. I may not agree, but I am sworn to defend legal freedom of speech. Of course, if you break the law while doing so, there will be consequences in Dodge County. Those who shame others for expressing their opinions, such as those listed above, should be ashamed of themselves. Do not allow yourself to be bullied because of your opinion and I hope that someday we can get back to agreeing to disagree respectfully.
I would like to close with an opinion of my own. Our President has promised to send federal law enforcement to various cities across our nation to restore law and order. High-level leaders have pushed back on that effort but let’s be clear, federal law enforcement officers have law enforcement authority anywhere in the United States and they do not need permission from the governor or any mayor. The FBI, ATF, DEA, and other federal law enforcement agencies already conduct operations across our nation and in those cities. Thankfully, those extra agents, who already assist in conducting law enforcement operations in Dodge County, are not needed here as they are in other cities. However, cities across our country who need order restored should be welcoming those agents. If we ever need their support, know that I will call them long before the President needs to get involved.
Remember, accountability goes both ways. Law enforcement officers must be held accountable if they step out of line, and that will happen here. Equally, the entire purpose of law enforcement is to hold the public accountable to the lawful regulations put in place by those representatives we elect. It is not a perfect system, but it works pretty well and we must always work to improve the system. Thank you to our community who support us and together we will continue to make Dodge County a great place to live, work, and visit.
