My social media feeds are filled with pictures of sourdough starters and assorted lumps of dough that have through the wonders of science transformed into plump loaves of bread. The posts often express disbelief at how the food turned out not only edible, but actually delicious and why hadn’t they tried baking bread before.
My Instagram are pictures of the dinosaur, bobblehead Bucky Badger and plush zombie hanging out around the ‘water cooler’ (a bottle of Mountain Dew) discussing what they’ve been binging on Netflix (#officeantics) or an update on the progress of my pandemic puzzle. Just an aside, the 500-piece puzzle is challenging me because it’s the iconic E.T. movie poster that has minimal shapes and colors; if this is frustrating me, I can only imagine what kind of toll baking bread would have on my mental well-being.
But with so many people deciding to take on baking projects or getting to that home improvement project they’ve been putting off for years, I wondered if I am supposed to use this time of physical distancing to learn a new skill or finally put artwork on the walls of my apartment. Is everyone using their time more wisely than I am?
Thankfully, several Facebook friends posted a meme that said it’s OK if you come out of the pandemic without having learned a new language, wrote a novel, re-shingled the roof, or another activity that proves you used your time efficiently. We’re all living in a time that can be considered traumatic to some degree; people are worried about their physical, mental, emotional and financial health.
There are people who are actually going through a grieving process for what had been a normal life; thinking about the canceled plans and unsure if summer will even resemble a traditional summer. I don’t think that’s uncommon. I had a friend actually admit that once a week, she steps away from her children and cries because of the stress of the situation.
I’ve joked with family and friends that when I start to talk about spending vast amounts of time trying out new recipes or cleaning my apartment from top-to-bottom, they should worry about me. Spending my free time devouring books is normal for me and during this time, any semblance of pre-pandemic life helps ease my mind.
I also know there are people who have less free time than before now that they’ve become their child’s primary teacher and are learning that the way they were taught to figure out math problems is incorrect, even though the answer is the same. People’s homes have become their offices with desks set up in the living room or dining room, keeping their job within eyesight every day and making it easier to just check email a few more times even though the work day is essentially over. There are people who are working plenty of extra shifts due to increased demands on their place of employment, especially in high-risk exposure occupations like healthcare; retail, such as grocery stores; and gig jobs including the increasingly-popular Instacart.
I know that I’m fortunate to have the extra time to take on leisurely pursuits.
And I admit, as tasty as everyone’s fresh bread looks, I’m 98% positive I won’t be trying to bake my own loaf. But getting through a few books, finally watching the movies in my Netflix queue, completing a few puzzles, and again making an attempt to learn guitar – that all sounds pretty good to me.
