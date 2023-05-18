Back Home: Spring is for the birds
Chris Hardie

The changing of the seasons is affirmed with the arrival of our migrating avian friends. These actual snowbirds have come to tell us that spring is here.

Robins are the traditional harbinger of spring and these early achievers can deal with late-winter snow, but over the past few weeks I’ve spotted orioles, swallows, finches and hummingbirds.

Chris Hardie spent more than 30 years as a reporter, editor and publisher. He was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and won dozens of state and national journalism awards. He is a former president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Contact him at chardie1963@gmail.com.