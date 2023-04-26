Back Home: To adjust to frantic spring pace, be the frog
Buy Now

Chris Hardie

I’m putting the blame squarely on Mother Nature’s shoulders, but it’s happening again this year, despite my best efforts to prevent it.

Despite a brief tease of spring that was more like summer, the lingering cold weather and rain has once again brought on that overwhelming feeling that there are too many things to do and not enough time to get them done.