Imagine this scenario: You just completed your divorce case. The case lasted 120 days and you are anxious to move on with the next phase of your life. You walk out of the courtroom and place your divorce decree in the filing cabinet. “It is done,” you think to yourself, “what a relief.”

State Bar of Wisconsin

Andrew Laufers has more than 25 years of experience practicing divorce, family law and probate law in Wisconsin and Minnesota. He is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin Lawyer Referral and Information Service, which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. Learn more at wislaw.org.

Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. Learn more at LRIS.org.

