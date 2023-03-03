Just over two years ago, before I was a legislator, my wife and I found ourselves in the hospital delivering our first child 10 weeks early. It was a scary time for us as new parents and the last thing on our minds was how we were going to afford time off of work for a 42-day NICU stay — not to mention what would come after taking a premature baby home. Fortunately, my wife and I were able to put together enough vacation and sick time between the two of us to be there for the first formative weeks of our son’s life.
That’s not always the case for Wisconsin families.
According to the National Partnership for Women & Families, 77 percent of workers in Wisconsin do not have paid family leave through their job, and a typical worker who takes 4 weeks of unpaid leaves loses nearly $3,500 in income.
Wisconsin is behind the curve on paid family and medical leave policy, but that could change if legislators support Governor Tony Evers’ state budget proposal on this issue.
Included in the 2023-25 biennial state budget recommendation is a comprehensive approach to paid leave for workers and employers across Wisconsin. This program would grant eligible workers 12 weeks of paid leave for family or medical events.
To get the program started the governor will infuse $243.4 million into the paid leave fund so that benefits can be paid in the first year of existence.
Wisconsinites want paid leave. In fact, a recent Marquette Law School poll conducted in November 2022 found that 73 percent of Wisconsin voters support paid leave for new parents.
Although, it’s not just new parents that would benefit from the Governor’s budget provision on paid leave. Parents can take advantage of this program if they have an unexpected closure of a childcare facility or in the case of a military deployment of a family member. Wisconsinites can utilize leave time for the occurrence of a serious health condition for themselves or a close member of their family.
Employers and employees can share responsibility for the costs of this critical benefit, and our state as a whole will be able to better position ourselves to attract a strong workforce by being family-friendly for all.
This month, I had the opportunity to visit Fiskars in Middleton, a business that has already developed a similar paid leave policy of its own. Employees said the benefit helped them support their families, while employers reference the positive impact it has on retaining workers.
As our state looks toward the future, we need to make smart decisions that allow Wisconsin to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Investing in paid leave is common sense if we want to have a workforce for tomorrow. Taking care of our families and workers should not be a partisan issue. Republicans should join Democrats in passing this reasonable, family-centered policy.
Representative Alex Joers (D — Middleton) is a member of the Assembly Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation; opinions expressed are his own. Reach him by phone at 608-237-9179 or via email at Rep.Joers@legis.wisconsin.gov. Opinions expressed are his own.