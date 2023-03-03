Just over two years ago, before I was a legislator, my wife and I found ourselves in the hospital delivering our first child 10 weeks early. It was a scary time for us as new parents and the last thing on our minds was how we were going to afford time off of work for a 42-day NICU stay — not to mention what would come after taking a premature baby home. Fortunately, my wife and I were able to put together enough vacation and sick time between the two of us to be there for the first formative weeks of our son’s life.

That’s not always the case for Wisconsin families.

Representative Alex Joers (D — Middleton) is a member of the Assembly Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation; opinions expressed are his own. Reach him by phone at 608-237-9179 or via email at Rep.Joers@legis.wisconsin.gov. Opinions expressed are his own.