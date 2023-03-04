Bikes

In this file photo, thousands of bikes were in the parking lot of Trek Bicycle headquarters in Waterloo as it hosted the Cyclocross World Cup on company grounds in 2018. A guest columnist cited a University of Wisconsin 2019 study that concluded cycling contributes more than $2.52 billion dollars to the state’s economy each year.

In the overview of Governor Evers’ 2023-25 budget, he acknowledges that, with a $7 billion dollar state surplus, it is time to invest in Wisconsin’s future by addressing long neglected needs and “doing the right thing” instead of just getting by.

One of the “right things” that the governor’s budget addresses is addressing Wisconsin’s long neglected active transportation network.

The governor’s budget can be viewed on the State of Wisconsin website. The Bike Fed will hold an Advocacy Day at the State Capitol on Thursday, March 9th to support budget proposals that are favorable to biking and walking; sign up to join at https://wisconsinbikefed.org/

Finn is executive director of Wisconsin Bike Fed; opinions are her own. To reach her, contact her through the website listed above or call the Bike Fed office at 414-626-1540.

