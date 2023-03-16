It’s a common question from both landlords and tenants alike: Can a landlord refuse to rent to a tenant? The answer is simple, yet complex. Landlords cannot discriminate against tenants (or potential tenants), but discrimination comes in different forms.

The Wisconsin Fair Housing Law protects the rights of individuals, making it unlawful for a landlord to discriminate against a person due to race, color, family status, disability, sex, national origin, religion, marital status, ancestry, source of income, sexual orientation, age, and status as victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault, or stalking.

Kelly Schwab

Kelly Schwab
State Bar of Wisconsin

Attorney Kelly J. Schwab, Renning Lewis & Lacy, S.C., Oshkosh, focuses on business, corporate, real estate, landlord/tenant, estate planning, probate and collections. She is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin Lawyer Referral and Information Service, which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. Learn more at wislaw.org.

