We Americans live in a representative democracy. That’s a fundamental feature of public life in the United States, a part of who we are as a people.

We elect leaders to make decisions on our behalf.It’s been a year since Russia launched its brutal invasion of Ukraine, and a lot has happened in that time. Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war has caused unspeakable destruction and suffering. At the same time, Ukrainians have inspired the world with their brave resistance.

Lee Hamilton

Hamilton

Hamilton is a senior advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a Distinguished Scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.

Opinions expressed are his own.

Tags