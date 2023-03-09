Every day, law enforcement personnel across our country, respond to assist people who are in crisis. That crisis could be caused by criminal activity, but many times, we are called to assist because of mental health related concerns. Over the last 2 months since Jan. 1, Dodge County law enforcement has responded to 18 suicidal incidents and has handled 14 emergency detentions.

Emergency detentions are generally incidents in which a person has demonstrated they are a substantial risk to themselves or another as defined in Wisconsin Statute 51.15(1). When this occurs, law enforcement and human service professionals make a joint decision to detain an individual for mental health treatment at a mental health facility. These detentions are overseen immediately upon admission to a mental health facility by mental health professionals and a circuit court judge within 72 hours.