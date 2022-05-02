Farm deaths on Wisconsin public roads are preventable

Farming is a dangerous occupation with hazards all around, from large animals to electric fences to ever-larger and more complex vehicles and equipment.
But as spring planting gets underway, it’s time to remind all motorists that in Wisconsin in recent years, the leading cause of death for farmers has been due to collisions with other vehicles on public roads.
In our view, and in the view of farm industry leaders, that’s sobering and completely preventable.
In 2017 and 2018, the most recent years in which state data is available, 20-25% of farm-related deaths were due to collisions with other vehicles on public roads, according to Wisconsin Farm Related Fatalities, a report jointly issued in 2020 by the UW Division of Extension, UW-Madison College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute and the National Farm Medicine Center.
In 2017, there were 41 total farm related deaths in Wisconsin, and 34 in 2018. In 2017, nine were attributable to motor-vehicle collisions on public roads. In 2018, eight were due to public road motor-vehicle collisions.
Farm death reports were issued annually in Wisconsin from 1943 to 2006, then paused until 2020, using the most recently available data from 2017 and 2018. The report was not issued in 2021.
Preventing needless deaths of farmers on our rural roads and highways demands that other motorists step up and commit to safe driving practices, especially in the spring and fall when large farm machinery is most likely to be moving around.
It requires patience when you find yourself behind a slow-moving farm vehicle on a local road or highway, a safety-always mindset and attentive driving, especially at night when farmers are often working.
Preventing farm-highway deaths also requires an understanding of current state law. Since 2014, it’s been illegal to pass farm equipment or ag-commercial vehicles in a no-passing zone. Violating that law is reckless; being caught could involve a heavy fine.
It also requires an understanding of why farm equipment seems to be out on public roads more often than in the past. That’s due in part to industry shifts away from small, family farms that were mostly contained to private contiguous land, with little to no reason to take equipment out on public roads.
Today, farms are often more spread out, working a patchwork of non-contiguous land only reachable by traversing public roads on tractors and combines.
The responsibility is not all on other motorists, of course. Farmers need to take all precautions and make their machinery visible with lights, reflective tape, flashers and other measures. They too, must be attentive and safety-minded.
But if other drivers slowed down and paid attention, that would go a long way toward a growing season in which no farmers died on our roads and highways, locally or statewide.