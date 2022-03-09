Perhaps at no other time in recent history it matters this spring who we elect to our local school boards.
Two years ago, schools in Marshall and Waterloo shifted overnight to virtual learning for what administrators, staff and families assumed would be a couple of weeks.
Local schools have since been on a COVID-19 roller coaster with administrators, staff, students and the school board having to adjust to constantly changing public health guidance.
Last week came a hopeful sign that perhaps the pandemic is fading, as masks became optional in both Marshall and Waterloo school buildings.
There’s mounting evidence that many children have been delayed academically, and schools are acknowledging the potential long-term challenges of turning that around.
There’s also a lot of talk now about social and emotional impacts of COVID-19 trauma, and the role of schools in helping children rise past those.
It’s still not a normal time to be serving on a school board, and is likely going to remain so.
In any election year, we would raise prospective candidates up for their willingness to put their name on the ballot. This spring, we have even more respect for the slate of people we have to choose from.
In normal times, school board members play a vital role, in tandem with staff and administration, in guiding a district’s direction. Post-pandemic, we expect their involvement will be even more critical.
Perhaps most importantly, they’ll be setting policy that guides instruction, voting on how to spend federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Funds. Already, local school boards have approved ESSER funds on things like more teachers to keep class sizes small to help children catch up and additional school psychologists.
We look to their guidance in the coming term. And we look to local voters to recognize the importance of choosing candidates who will be most effective in leading our schools post-pandemic.
Marshall and Waterloo both have solidly contested races for school board this spring, with four candidates for each race and two seat available on each board.
This year, local voters have choices for who should sit on their school boards in the coming term. Be informed, and choose wisely.