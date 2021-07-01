To the editor,
The Courier newspaper name evolved in Waterloo in 1922, created by Lewis J. White. In 1931, Lawrence E. Perry and H. P. Thompson acquired The Waterloo Courier. Dan L. Royle purchased the paper in 1951. The official name was changed to The Courier in 1987. In the early days the newspaper had names like Waterloo Times, Jefferson Banner, Waterloo Journal, Waterloo Democrat, Waterloo Enterprise. All editors who cared about reporting news around Waterloo area.
Wonderful microfilms of these newspapers can be found at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library. Town and country news items reported become valuable information for genealogists, historians, and local facts and conversation creating the fabric of a small town called Waterloo. And Marshall.
Now in 2021 The Courier which says 'Serving Waterloo and Marshall' becomes a newspaper reporting some of Waterloo and Marshall news, but also includes syndicated writers covering Juneau, State Department Legislative news, Hometown news staff from regional areas, Watertown Daily Times, Regional Health Department, state news, plus past Covid-19 news for two full pages. I would like more Marshall and Waterloo coverage. Waterloo Council Meeting of June 17 omitted citizen's comments. Park Commission Meeting of June 2 never reported. Community Development Commission meeting of June 15 omitted citizen comments and other information.
A vision of reporting valuable information for Waterloo and Marshall has diminished to syndicated writers who care about their own stories not related to Waterloo. Is this the sign of the times? Larger companies taking over the local news outlets?
As for items missed by editors, Mary Schafer commented on trees being cut down at the Council Meeting of June 17. I commented on the Update Comprehensive Plan 2021, three pages that needed help, two half pages with blank space (needed to enlarge writing), and one statement of the Vision Statement for Waterloo not included in the manuscript update.
Let's report news that means something to local area citizens, after all we are a community that cares.....I hope.
Maureen Giese
Waterloo