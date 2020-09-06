To the editor,

Can a candidate who does not condemn laws that allow abortion be supported by a Christian who does not believe in abortion? The key word is 'believe'--pro-life beliefs are just that. They stem from a person's religious beliefs. Should religious beliefs be inserted into government laws or should they remain within church policies?

I believe we have to support the separation of church and state.

Would a Christian want policies of religions other than Christian be made into government law?

I would hope that people base their decision in the coming presidential election on which candidate has the best qualifications for leading our country. I believe that Joe Biden is that candidate.

Johanna Chworowsky

Lake Mills

