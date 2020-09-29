To the editor,
It was so refreshing to read the article about the misleading statement made on gerrymandering in Wisconsin. Barbara Dittrich spoke of partisanship in creating a board for drawing new maps and wanting to strike down a ban on gerrymandering.
How much more partisanship is it to have Republican caucus leaders make maps that makes it practically impossible to get a Democrat elected in their rigged district map area?
Thank goodness we have people like Carlene Bechen to bring truth back.
Marilyn Connell
Waterloo
