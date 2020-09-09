To the editor,
I am writing with the hope that readers of the Courier will support fair districts when the next opportunity to redraw the lines occurs. I hope that readers will notice that Representative John Jagler has refused to commit to a fair process for this redrawing, which will occur after the census results are in. He has been part of the Republican majority that drew the lines in secret and refused to allow Democrats or the public to have meaningful input. John Jagler seems to be one of those politicians who just toes the party line, in this and in other issues that matter to members of his district and citizens of the state. His opponent, Abby Lowery, supports fair election maps. A vote for her is a vote for equitable representation and democracy.
Stuart Stotts
DeForest
